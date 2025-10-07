Submit Release
Senate Bill 734 Printer's Number 0799

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Sponsors

ROTHMAN, SAVAL, BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, KIM, COMITTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MILLER, FLYNN, L. WILLIAMS, PISCIOTTANO, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, YAW, DUSH, STREET, ROBINSON, PICOZZI, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act providing for the America250PA Semiquincentennial Celebration Bell monument on the grounds of the State Capitol to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Pennsylvania's integral role in that event and the impact of its people on the nation's past, present and future.

Memo Subject

Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of America: Capitol SemiQuincentennial Bell

