Senate Bill 418 Printer's Number 0352

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 418 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BAKER, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, FLYNN Short Title An Act amending Titles 16 (Counties) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in district attorney, assistants and detectives, further providing for filling of vacancies; in general provisions relating to home rule and optional plan government, further providing for limitation on municipal powers; and, in general provisions common to optional plans, further providing for manner of filling vacancies in office. Memo Subject District Attorney Succession Law Amendments Actions 0352 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, March 10, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025 Generated 10/07/2025 04:53 PM

