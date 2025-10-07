Submit Release
Senate Bill 418 Printer's Number 0352

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Senate Bill 418

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BAKER, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, FLYNN

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 16 (Counties) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in district attorney, assistants and detectives, further providing for filling of vacancies; in general provisions relating to home rule and optional plan government, further providing for limitation on municipal powers; and, in general provisions common to optional plans, further providing for manner of filling vacancies in office.

Memo Subject

District Attorney Succession Law Amendments

Actions

0352 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, March 10, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 7, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 7, 2025

