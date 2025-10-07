Conference in Portland, OR Addresses the Well-being of People with Complex Needs Amid National Challenges

Attendees share a lighthearted moment during a conference session to engage in conversation and connection around round tables. Speakers engage in a dynamic discussion on stage during a fireside chat session, sharing insights and experiences with the audience.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across the country navigate mounting social, political, and economic pressures, leaders from government, healthcare, and social service sectors, people with lived experience, and community champions will gather in Portland, OR, October 15-17, to chart a path toward better care for people with the most complex health and social needs. Putting Care at the Center 2025 conference, presented by the Camden Coalition’s National Center for Complex Health and Social Needs and co-hosted by CareOregon , will bring together experts and innovators under the theme: “Complex care: Meeting the moment”“At a moment of uncertainty and limited resources, it’s inspiring to see 800 leaders from 43 states and three countries come together to support one another, share hard-won lessons, and shape a stronger future with innovative, whole-person care solutions from Oregon and across the nation,” said Mark Humowiecki, Senior Director of National Initiatives at the Camden Coalition.“As communities grapple with significant policy shifts, workforce shortages and growing social needs, our shared work has never been more important,” said Eric C. Hunter, President and CEO of CareOregon. “By coming together to share innovative ideas and real-world solutions, we can build a stronger, more responsive system of care that truly meets people where they are.”This year’s speaker lineup includes:- Keynote presentation by Zalika Gardner- Dr. Amit Shah, Chief Medical Officer of CareOregon- Dr. Andy Mendenhall, President & CEO of Central City Concern- Mindy Stadtlander, CEO of Health Share of Oregon- Dr. Shereef Elnahal, President of OHSU- LaKeesha Dumas, Executive Director of None Left Behind- Dr. Sadiq Patel, Vice President of Data Science and AI at Waymark- Dr. Purva Rawal, Former Chief Strategy Officer of CMS Innovation Center- Daniel van Leeuwen, Health Hats Podcast- Luis Ortega, Director, Storytellers for Change- Camden Coalition National Consumer Scholars: Aracelis Quinones, Charlotte Garner, Shanice Sims, and Tom NorrisFeatured mainstage topics:Navigating the moment in federal policy. With many in the complex care community navigating challenges such as funding losses, shifting priorities, and restrictive policy changes, this timely conversation will offer critical insights into what’s happening in Washington.CoORdinated care: Oregon’s model for whole person health. An in-depth look at Oregon’s Coordinated Care Organization model – which has been touted for promoting collaboration, flexibility and innovation – and practical insight on how to replicate it nationwide.Visionary leader and keynote speaker, Zalika Gardner, will explore how collective resilience, critical hope, and commitment to learning can support communities and those who serve them to “meet the moment.”AI in complex care: Applications, ethics, and opportunities. Real-world examples of AI applications to improve the quality, efficiency, and access to care — alongside a candid discussion of risks, ethics, and unintended consequences — for historically vulnerable populations.About the Camden CoalitionThe Camden Coalition works to improve care for people with complex health and social needs in Camden, NJ, and across the country. The organization implements person-centered programs and pilots new models that address chronic illness and social barriers to health and well-being. Supported by a robust data infrastructure, cross-sector convening, and shared learning, its community-based programs improve outcomes for some of society’s most vulnerable individuals. The Camden Coalition’s National Center for Complex Health and Social Needs connects complex care practitioners with each other and with data, tools, and other resources.For more information, visit www.camdenhealth.org ###

