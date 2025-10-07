Featured in Influential Women: Michelle Sider’s Impact as a Mosaic Artist Celebrating Emotion and Resilience

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Art, Psychology, and Storytelling to Inspire Healing, Connection, and ReflectionMichelle Y. Sider, PhD, MA, BFA, is featured in the 2025 Influential Women series, recognized for her multidimensional contributions as an artist, educator, psychologist, and published author. Based in Souhfield, Michigan, Michelle has spent more than two decades creating vivid, movement-rich works that bridge creativity with emotional depth.Her glass mosaics, paintings, and illustrations often explore themes of identity, cultural heritage, and healing. This is reflected in her striking “I am Yemenite” mosaic series and in her co-authored books—Never Long Enough: Finding Comfort and Hope Amidst Grief and Loss (2017) and Never Long Enough Workbook/Coloring Book (2019). As Co-Founder of Skywardjems LLC, she continues to use visual storytelling to spark connection and reflection across diverse audiences.“Often described as having an ethereal and dramatic quality, my work is characterized by the use of bold, imaginative colors and a sense of movement, texture, and flow. It is meant to evoke strong emotions. I have developed a painterly style that adds depth and dramatic detail to each finished work,” says Michelle.A classically trained artist with a BFA from the University of Michigan, Michelle also holds an MA in Clinical Psychology and a PhD from the University of Detroit Mercy. She has continued her art education with leading painters and mosaic artists, including Verdiano Marzi, Toyoharu Kii, Robert Wilbert, Leslie Masters, Robert Schefman, Mireille Swinnen, Yulia Hanansen, Annabella Wewer, Rachel Sager, Carol Shelkin, Stanley Rosenthal, Dani Katzir, Barbara Cashman, Gail Rosenberg, Pini Ben Gur, Edna Segev, Laura Rendlen, Yael Draznin Blumberger, Kelly Knickerbocker, Tami Macala, Gila Rayburn, and Donna VanHooser. This blend of artistic mastery and psychological insight informs her unique approach to artmaking, which is both technically precise and emotionally resonant.Her work has been showcased internationally at exhibitions like ArtPrize 2025 and MAI25, and she has built a multifaceted career in illustration, teaching, and public speaking.Whether creating large-scale installations or mentoring students, Michelle’s journey underscores the transformative power of art. Through every mosaic, painting, and illustration, she demonstrates how creativity can foster healing, connection, and resilience.Learn More about Michelle Sider:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-sider or through her website, https://www.michellesider.com Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

