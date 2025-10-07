New Indoor Multi-sports Facility Coming to Marlboro, NJ Featuring 10 Dedicated Pickleball Courts

Owners Erica and Mike Rosenberg, with their children Hayden and Hunter, and Director of Racquets Igor Silva, stand at 414 Texas Road in Marlboro—the future home of The Club at Marlboro, a premier indoor pickleball facility opening in 2026.

The Club at Monroe expands with The Club at Marlboro—Central Jersey’s newest 25,000 sq. ft. indoor pickleball hub featuring 10 courts and social spaces.

MARLBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Club at Monroe Expands with Second Location in Marlboro, NJ

The Club at Monroe, Central Jersey’s premier indoor pickleball destination, is proud to announce its expansion with a brand-new second location: The Club at Marlboro. Owners Erica and Mike Rosenberg, alongside Head of Racquets Igor Silva, are thrilled to bring this stand-alone indoor pickleball facility to the Marlboro community—where the Rosenbergs have lived and raised their two children, both students at Marlboro High School.

Set to open in fall 2026, Marlboro will be a fully air-conditioned 25,000-square-foot building, The Club at Marlboro will feature:

-10 courts for pickleball and badminton

-Professional-grade lighting for peak play

-Showers available to freshen up after matches

-A 3,600 sq. ft. mezzanine designed for viewing and multi-sport use

-A 4,000 sq. ft. social area with bar tops, soft seating, and space for private parties

-Year-round access—open 365 days a year

The new location will mirror everything that has made The Club at Monroe a success since opening in 2023: affordable court reservations, season contracts, leagues, open plays, junior programs, and special events. Most importantly, players will find the same highly regarded instructors—credited as the heart of The Club at Monroe’s success—leading programs and offering private lessons at The Club at Marlboro.

Gregg Rogers, the builder behind the project, expressed his excitement:

“I’m proud that The Club at Monroe is expanding into this new building, taking 25,000 square feet of space. As someone who runs a family business, I’m proud to partner with Erica and Mike, who have built the most successful and popular pickleball club in the region, with the constant energy at Monroe showing they know how to do it right.”

For the Rosenbergs, this expansion is as personal as it is professional.

Mike Rosenberg, Owner, shared:

“We weren’t actively looking to expand just two years after starting The Club at Monroe, and only one year after expanding there to include padel, golf simulators, and pilates classes. But when the opportunity came up to build something special in our hometown—where we’ve lived and raised our kids for over 15 years—we couldn’t pass it up. This is a chance to take everything we’ve learned and apply it here, creating the perfect flow and design for pickleball and badminton. And beyond that, we’re adding a mezzanine so everyone can have a birds-eye view of every court, and have a large area for multi-sport use."

The Club at Marlboro is poised to become a vibrant community hub, combining world-class courts and programming with social spaces that foster connection, fun, and fitness for all ages.

For more information and updates, visit www.theclubnj.com or follow on social media.

Media Contact:

Michael Rosenberg

(732) 400-1755

mike@theclubnj.com

About The Club at Monroe:

Founded in 2023 by Erica and Mike Rosenberg, The Club at Monroe quickly became Central Jersey’s leading stand-alone indoor pickleball facility. With an ever-growing community, top-tier instructors, and a reputation for excellence, The Club at Monroe is dedicated to making the sport of pickleball accessible and fun for all.

