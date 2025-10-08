Dispute Resolution Data and AAA-ICDR Partner to Provide AI-Powered Insights into International Dispute Resolution

New AAA-ICDR Aggregated Data Enhancements Further Expand Insights into ADR Practices and Trends for Parties, Educators, Advocates, Arbitrators and Mediators

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispute Resolution Data (DRD), https://disputeresolutiondata.com/about/ , announces its enhanced collaboration with the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution(AAA- ICDR ). This evolved partnership strengthens DRD's global platform relaunched with advanced AI capabilities, providing deeper analytics on international commercial arbitration and mediation.For over a decade, DRD and the AAA-ICDR have worked together to increase transparency and understanding in international dispute resolution. This enhanced aggregated data partnership enables DRD to integrate AAA-ICDR’s extensive case data, contextualizing it within a broader global framework to deliver clearer, more relevant insights to stakeholders worldwide.Debi Slate, CEO and Co-Founder of DRD, commented on the partnership: “Our relationship with the AAA-ICDR has always been foundational to our work. By integrating AI and new product leadership, we can now provide even more meaningful analytics to the global ADR community. We are excited to continue this journey with the AAA-ICDR as a cornerstone partner.”The recent expansion of DRD’s platform, spearheaded by John Mikkelson, Head of Product and AI Engineering, has improved the platform's ability to extract valuable insights from aggregated data on arbitration awards and mediated settlements. These insights offer strategic value for law firms, insurers, corporate legal teams, third-party funders, and academic institutions, helping with cost and risk management, dispute resolution strategy, and clause drafting.Ryan Boyle, Vice President of AAA-ICDR’s Analytics Program, notes, "We are excited to contribute our extensive collection of international case data to enable stakeholders worldwide to gain a deeper understanding of the value ADR is delivering throughout the globe.”To learn more about DRD’s services and gain access to global commercial arbitration data analytics, visit https://disputeresolutiondata.com/get-started/ . For more information on AAA Data services, visit https://go.adr.org/aaa-infographics/ About Dispute Resolution DataDispute Resolution Data (DRD) is a global leader in providing AI-powered analytics and data insights for international commercial arbitration and mediation. We offer the world's most comprehensive database on dispute resolution dispositions, helping legal and business professionals make smarter, more strategic decisions.

