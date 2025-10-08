Empowering Women in Commercial Real Estate: Ashley Walker’s Story on Game Changer’s Collective Podcast

A lot of people think they have to do it all alone. But mentorship changes everything. I wanted to empower people to make the change.” — Ashley Walker, Founder of The CRE Mentor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game Changer’s Collective Podcast, hosted by Cassi Manner, is proud to feature Ashley Walker, a trailblazer in commercial real estate and founder of The CRE Mentor , in its latest episode. Ashley shares her inspiring journey from waiting tables in college to becoming a top producer in commercial real estate, with over $250M in transactions to date.In this conversation, Ashley reflects on her career path, the lessons she’s learned along the way, and the importance of mindset, relationships, and strategy in building lasting success; particularly for women navigating a male-dominated field. She offers insights into mentorship, common mistakes physicians make in healthcare real estate, and how to future-proof properties by anticipating patient and market needs.“A lot of people think they have to do it all alone. But mentorship changes everything,” says Ashley. “I wanted to empower people to make the change.”The episode also highlights Ashley’s signature program, The CRE Mentor, designed to equip aspiring professionals with the tools, confidence, and community they need to thrive. Through training, guidance, and real-world strategies, Ashley is helping to shape the next generation of leaders in commercial real estate.Key Themes from the Episode:- Success in commercial real estate is driven by mindset, relationships, and strategy.- Women bring unique strengths that can transform the industry.- Mentorship is a powerful catalyst for career growth.- Future-proofing properties is essential in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.- Small wins, organization, and discipline add up to long-term achievement.The episode Empowering Women in Commercial Real Estate: Ashley Walker’s Story is available now on Game Changer’s Collective Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.About Ashley WalkerAshley Walker is the founder of The CRE Mentor, a groundbreaking training and development program dedicated to empowering women in commercial real estate. As the leader of the Healthcare Team at Millenia Partners, she specializes in Healthcare assets, Professional Office, Land, Development, and Investment Sales.Her path to success was unconventional, but her journey exemplifies resilience, adaptability, and commitment to living a balanced life. With a Business Management degree from the University of South Alabama and law studies at Barry University, Ashley brings both academic and practical expertise to her work. Today, she continues to mentor and inspire women to break barriers and pursue financial freedom, flexibility, and purpose-driven careers in real estate.About Game Changer’s Collective PodcastGame Changer’s Collective is where trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries share the real stories behind their success. Hosted by Cassi Manner, CEO of Game Changer Marketing Solutions , the podcast uncovers the lessons, struggles, and breakthroughs that define true innovation.

