CTA Honors Sheena D. Franklin for Pioneering Industry Standards in Women’s Health Technology
Recognition underscores the growing role of women’s health as a core driver of innovation and data standards across the technology industry.
Working closely with CTA staff and industry members, Franklin co-led the groundbreaking effort to establish the industry’s first set of standards, designed to guide organizations in embedding women’s health considerations into product design, data practices, privacy protections, and innovation across consumer technology, digital health, and medical technology. This milestone ensures that technology development better reflects the biology, physiology, and lived experience of women throughout their life cycle.
This award isn’t just a personal milestone—it’s a signal that women’s health has earned its place at the center of technology’s evolution,” said Franklin. “These standards are about building the guardrails for innovation that respect privacy, data integrity, and the myriad of health and wellness needs of women.”
The CTA Technology Achievement Award marks a turning point for women’s health, recognizing it as a core driver of innovation rather than a side category. With CES® 2026 on the horizon, Franklin will continue the conversation around standards and convening industry leaders to ensure women’s health remains central to technology’s future.
About Sheena D. Franklin
Sheena D. Franklin is a recognized leader in health innovation and policy. As Managing Principal of 1836 & Co., a women’s health and privacy advisory firm, and Founder of The K’ept Health Institute, a women’s health data initiative, she is driving change at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and equity. Her TEDx talk, “Leveling the Playing Field: The Importance of Women’s Health Data,” has reached global audiences, underscoring her mission to close the women’s health data gap.
About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®
As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Its members are the world’s leading innovators—from startups to global brands—supporting more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES®, the most powerful tech event in the world.
