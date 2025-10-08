CTA Honors Sheena D. Franklin for Pioneering Industry Standards in Women’s Health Technology

Sheena D. Franklin is the Founder and Managing Principal of The K'ept Health Institute and 1836 & Co. As Co-Chair of the Women's Health Working Group of the Consumer Technology Association she is the 2025 recipient of the CTA Technology Achievement Award.

Recognition underscores the growing role of women’s health as a core driver of innovation and data standards across the technology industry.

This recognition shows that women’s health is no longer a niche, reproductive health-focused market. Designing with women’s physiology and biology in mind serves everyone and drives new markets.” — Sheena D. Franklin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)has awarded Sheena D. Franklin, Co-Chair of CTA’s Women’s Health Working Group, the Technology Achievement Award for her leadership in forming CTA’s Women’s Health Working Group to develop standards, recommended practices, and technical reports related to women's health technology.Working closely with CTA staff and industry members, Franklin co-led the groundbreaking effort to establish the industry’s first set of standards, designed to guide organizations in embedding women’s health considerations into product design, data practices, privacy protections, and innovation across consumer technology, digital health, and medical technology. This milestone ensures that technology development better reflects the biology, physiology, and lived experience of women throughout their life cycle.This award isn’t just a personal milestone—it’s a signal that women’s health has earned its place at the center of technology’s evolution,” said Franklin. “These standards are about building the guardrails for innovation that respect privacy, data integrity, and the myriad of health and wellness needs of women.” The CTA Technology Achievement Award marks a turning point for women’s health, recognizing it as a core driver of innovation rather than a side category. With CES2026 on the horizon, Franklin will continue the conversation around standards and convening industry leaders to ensure women’s health remains central to technology’s future.About Sheena D. FranklinSheena D. Franklin is a recognized leader in health innovation and policy. As Managing Principal of 1836 & Co. , a women’s health and privacy advisory firm, and Founder of The K’ept Health Institute , a women’s health data initiative, she is driving change at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and equity. Her TEDx talk, “Leveling the Playing Field: The Importance of Women’s Health Data,” has reached global audiences, underscoring her mission to close the women’s health data gap.About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Its members are the world’s leading innovators—from startups to global brands—supporting more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES, the most powerful tech event in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.