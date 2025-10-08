Emperor of the United States and the Council of the Fae decree, San Francisco to Host Wyld Hunt Fae Ball, Oct. 18, 2025

WHFB offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the Office of Emperor of these United States and the Council of the Fae — Delivered by the Troll of the Bay BridgeBy Decree of the above mentioned, San Francisco’s Hibernia to Host Wyld Hunt Fae Ball, October 18, 2025The Council of the Fae has declared that the long-awaited Wyld Hunt Fae Ball shall be held at the historic Hibernia in San Francisco on October 18, 2025. Chosen for its spirit of inclusivity and its reputation as a sanctuary, San Francisco provides the ideal ground for reforging the Accord between the realms of Fae and Mortal.This is full-day immersive event with authors, artisans, live music on two floors, aerialists, tarot readers, swordplay, scavenger hunts, VIP experiences, and four floors of magic.By day, guests can explore our Authors’ Room & Mystic Market, meeting acclaimed fantasy writers and shopping handcrafted treasures (just before Halloween). By night, the Ball transforms into a realm of music, dance, performance, intrigue, and enchantment—culminating in an unforgettable evening of magic and mayhem.The Ball’s proclamation was carried by one of the Bay’s oldest guardians — the Troll of the Bay Bridge — who emerged from his post beneath the city’s iconic span to declare why the Ball must be held in San Francisco. With a voice that echoed across the waters, he reminded mortals and fae alike of the city’s enduring promise:“Because it’s San Francisco. We’re always open, always inviting, and you’re always welcome.”The Wyld Hunt Fae Ball is also envisioned as a celebration of women’s empowerment — a space where women can revel without restraint, explore their magic, and embody their strength in full safety. Here, every queen, huntress, and wild soul is free to dance, play, and shine without apology.“The magics that once bound our realms are fraying. Yet through the power of women’s laughter, strength, magic born of joy — balance can be restored. At the Ball every soul may shine in safety and joy. Together, we will weave the Accord anew.” — The Master of the HuntWyld Hunt Fae Ball At A GlanceGuests will ascend Hibernia’s grand staircase into a world transformed. Across four enchanted floors, the Ball will unfold:• Two balls in one: live music and DJ dancing across separate realms.• Spectacle & story: aerialists, combat scenes, scavenger hunts, side quests, and court intrigue.• Mystics & Magic: tarot, palmistry, astrology, henna, and more.• The Authors’ Room: acclaimed fantasy writers sharing tales and signing books.• The Mystic Market: artisan treasures, potions, jewelry, masks, wings, and curiosities.🍸 VIP EnchantmentVIP guests gain early entry, exclusive access to a private lounge, custom cocktails, reserved seating, dedicated tarot readers, and elite performances. Austin Giorgio & Friends — An Intimate ConcertFor those seeking a rarer magic, acclaimed jazz-pop vocalist Austin Giorgio (NBC’s The Voice) will perform in two intimate candlelit concerts alongside Michael Eok and Steven Walker. With just 25 seats per set, these serenades are designed as soul-stirring, once-in-a-lifetime encounters.We’re thrilled to announce that actor Scott Cohen and his wife will be joining us at the Wyld Hunt Fae Ball. Scott will be on site to meet attendees and sign autographs, while his wife will showcase her stunning artwork — a rare chance to experience both performance and creativity side by side. Together, they bring an added spark of artistry and star power to the Ball.📅 The Day & Night of the Hunt• 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM — Mystic Market & Authors’ Room (open to day-pass guests).• 5:00 PM — VIP Reception.• 7:00 PM – Midnight — General Admission: the Hunt rides, and the Accord awakens.⚔️ Women’s Strength, Open to AllAt its heart, the Wyld Hunt Fae Ball is a celebration of women’s empowerment — a safe space for women to play, create, and shine. Yet it is also an invitation to all kindred spirits, mortal or fae, to join the revels, take on quests, and become part of the living story.

