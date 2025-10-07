Amanda Deen Featured in Influential Women as a Trailblazer in Health, Safety, and Environmental Management

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Expertise, Grit, and Leadership to Advance Safer, Greener, and More Resilient OperationsAmanda Deen, MS, featured by Influential Women, has been recognized as a standout leader in Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) management, celebrating her extensive contributions to the maritime and industrial sectors. Currently serving as HSE Manager for SSA Marine, overseeing Port Canaveral and Port Tampa cruise operations, Amanda brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to operational excellence, employee safety, and sustainable practices.With a career spanning aviation, industrial manufacturing, and marine terminal operations, Amanda’s expertise encompasses OSHA compliance, workers’ compensation management, air, ground, and water sampling, SWPPP and SPCC planning, SOP and SMS development, respiratory and hearing conservation programs, hazardous and biological waste management, PPE programs, and quality auditing. She is also skilled in implementing Lean, Six Sigma, and 5S initiatives, contract negotiation, KPI tracking, sustainability reporting, and employee training—proving herself as both a strategic leader and a hands-on practitioner.Amanda’s educational achievements mirror her professional excellence. She is currently a Doctoral Candidate at Columbia Southern University, maintaining a 4.0 GPA, holds a Master of Science in Environmental Policy and Management from Purdue/Kaplan University, where she graduated summa cum laude, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Policy and Management from Florida Gulf Coast University. Her professional certifications include ISO 9001/IATF/14001 Internal Auditor, Certified Quality Auditor (CQA), Industrial Hygiene, Mental Health First Aid, CPR/AED/First Aid, and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.Beyond her technical expertise, Amanda is a dedicated full-time mother who has raised her children independently, instilling in them resilience, pride, and a strong work ethic. She is actively involved in professional organizations such as the American Chemical Society, Alpha Beta Kappa, NSLS, and the Women’s International Shipping and Trade Association. She also mentors emerging professionals in HSE management and contributes to her community as a local high school fastpitch softball coach and volunteer, demonstrating her commitment to leadership both on and off the job.Amanda attributes her success to grit, persistence, and an unwavering determination to define her own limits. She notes, “I’ve worked my way up from the ground floor in multiple industries, often being told I wasn’t good enough, that my goals weren’t realistic, or that I couldn’t accomplish something; sometimes just because I was female. Every time I heard that, my response was simple: ‘Okay, watch me.’” Throughout her career, Amanda has built her path on resilience, discipline, and the drive to prove doubters wrong. She emphasizes that her achievements are not a matter of luck or privilege, but the result of years of hard work, learning, and showing up despite obstacles.The best career advice Amanda has received is that doubt is merely a challenge in disguise. She explains, “When people say you can’t do something, you have two choices: believe them, or prove them wrong. I chose the second.” This philosophy has guided her through multiple industries, transforming every “no” into motivation and every challenge into an opportunity to demonstrate her capabilities.For young women entering her industry, Amanda encourages confidence and perseverance. She advises, “Know your worth, trust your voice, and refuse to accept limitations placed on you by others. Every barrier you face is an opportunity to break new ground, and every doubt cast your way is a chance to show just how capable you are. You are not here to fit in quietly. You are here to lead, to push boundaries, and to redefine what success looks like.”Currently, Amanda identifies several challenges in cruise longshore, including balancing limited resources with growing regulatory demands, addressing cultures that often prioritize speed over safety, and preparing workers for technological transformations. Additional pressures, such as congestion, labor shortages, human error, and cybersecurity risks, further complicate operations. Yet she views these challenges as opportunities to advance safer, greener, and more sustainable practices while empowering the next generation of leaders—particularly women—in a historically male-dominated field.Central to Amanda’s approach in both work and life are the values of integrity, resilience, and accountability. She explains that integrity involves doing the right thing even when it is difficult, resilience allows her to overcome setbacks, and accountability ensures she holds herself and others to high standards. Central to Amanda's approach in both work and life are the values of integrity, resilience, and accountability. She explains that integrity involves doing the right thing even when it is difficult, resilience allows her to overcome setbacks, and accountability ensures she holds herself and others to high standards. In her personal life, Amanda prioritizes authenticity and empathy, striving to show up as her true self while supporting others and maintaining mutual respect. These guiding principles—integrity, resilience, accountability, authenticity, and empathy—form the foundation of her leadership and professional success.Through her expertise, mentorship, and unwavering dedication, Amanda Deen stands as a model of resilience, leadership, and innovation in Health, Safety, and Environmental management—setting a standard for excellence and empowerment in every arena she touches.

