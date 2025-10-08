Legacy Studios Provides Free Photography Curriculum to Partner Schools

This guide shows why photojournalism and yearbook teachers are raving about this 12-episode video series. It’s easy to use—just press play—and every lesson is packed with high-energy, hands-on learning that everyone can enjoy.

From Picture Day to the classroom, Legacy Studios offers a free photo curriculum that teaches students creativity, storytelling, and real-world visual skills.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Picture Day: Inspiring the Next Generation of Visual Storytellers

Legacy Studios, a national leader in school photography, today announced the launch of a free 12-episode Photography Curriculum for all partner schools. Built for teachers and designed by students, the video-based program is a ready-to-use classroom resource that captures attention and teaches modern visual storytelling skills.

“Picture Day is just the beginning,” said Amanda Lillemoe, Director of Marketing at Legacy Studios. “Every school we serve now receives a photography curriculum at no cost. Once you see one episode, you’ll want to see them all. It’s our way of being an educator’s best friend—supporting teachers with classroom-ready resources while helping students develop skills that extend into yearbooks, communities, and future careers.”

The program is just-press-play, requiring no prior expertise. Students progress step-by-step from camera basics to professional-level storytelling, making it a natural fit for photojournalism, media, and yearbook classes.

“A comprehensive education video series that will take beginning student photographers to storytellers who capture winning images. The easy-to-follow steps cover everything needed to prepare students for high school assignments.”

— Mike McLean, Freelance Visual Communication Specialist and National Photographer Speaker

Lou Esposito, CEO of Legacy Studios, added: “As a company built for schools, we know the importance of nurturing creativity. Offering this curriculum is one more way we support schools and families—quality portraits, secure galleries, and now classroom tools that make teachers’ lives easier.”

What’s Inside the Curriculum

• 12 high-energy video lessons crafted by industry photojournalists

• Quizzes, answer keys, and supplementary graphics to reinforce learning

• Step-by-step progression from camera basics to advanced storytelling

In addition to this new resource, Legacy delivers trusted Picture Day services used by schools nationwide and is the first in the industry to achieve SOC 2 Type I compliance, the gold standard of data security.

To watch a sample episode, visit www.yearbookclassroom.com. To learn more about partnering with Legacy Studios, visit www.legacystudios.com.



About Legacy Studios

Legacy Studios is one of the nation’s leading school photography companies, serving schools across the United States with high-quality photography and yearbook services. The company captures millions of student portraits annually and is dedicated to enhancing the school experience through innovation, creativity, and trusted partnerships.

Press Contact: Amanda Lillemoe

Legacy Studios, amanda.lillemoe@nationwidestudios.com | 763-202-9355

