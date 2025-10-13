Tantos Expands Distribution with H-E-B Launch

All available flavors of Tantos (Classico, Pesto, Cacio e Pepe, Marinara)

Celebrity Chef Joe Sasto’s Puffed Pasta Chips Now Available at H-E-B

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tantos (so much yes), the world’s first and only line of puffed pasta chips created by world renowned chef Joe Sasto, is proud to announce its newest retail partnership with H-E-B, one of the nation’s most beloved grocery chains. Beginning this month, Tantos will be available in H-E-B stores throughout Texas, marking a major step forward in the brand’s retail expansion.Powered by the continued success of Chef Sasto’s culinary innovation in the snack category, this partnership represents a significant milestone for Tantos, proving that consumers are hungry for snacks that deliver real flavor, honest ingredients, and chef-crafted creativity.“We’re beyond excited to launch in H-E-B,” says Sean Knecht, CEO of Tantos. “It’s one of the most respected retailers in the country, known for curating the best products for their customers. This partnership allows us to bring Tantos’s bold, Italian-inspired flavors to even more snack lovers, right where they shop every day.”Tantos puffed pasta chips are available in four craveable flavors, Marinara, Cacio e Pepe, Pesto, and Classico, each inspired by Italy’s most iconic dishes and puffed to perfection for a light, airy crunch that satisfies every craving.Tantos is currently available in-store at H-E-B, The Fresh Market, World Market, select grocery stores, and nationwide online at www.eattantos.com and Amazon.

