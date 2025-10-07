New Book Helps Retailers Turn Holiday Store Traffic into Sales, Even as Consumer Confidence Declines

Mark Ryski launches Store Traffic is a Gift in time for the 2025 holiday sales season.

Amazon Best Seller offers practical, proven strategies to improve in-store holiday sales as retailers navigate inflation, tariffs, and shifting shopper behavior

EDMONTON, CANADA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As retailers prepare for a critical and unpredictable holiday season, industry veteran Mark Ryski has released his latest book, Store Traffic Is a Gift, a practical guide to turning shopper visits into measurable sales results.

The book has already resonated strongly with retail leaders, achieving Amazon Best Seller status in three categories, including Sales and Selling Techniques, even before its official release. Its timely message speaks to retailers’ most pressing challenge: how to grow sales amid economic uncertainty and evolving consumer expectations.

“Retailers are facing a perfect storm,” said Ryski, Founder and CEO of HeadCount Corporation and a recognized Top Retail Expert 2025. “In these uncertain economic times, retailers need every edge they can get. Store traffic insights can help navigate these times. Even if store traffic isn’t increasing, there are proven ways to strengthen in-store shopper conversion. Every shopper who enters a store represents an opportunity for a sale.”

Throughout Store Traffic Is a Gift, Ryski distills more than 20 years of experience into clear, actionable strategies that help retailers maximize the potential of the visits they’re already getting. Topics range from understanding the critical link between traffic and conversion, to building a culture that makes data central to decision-making.

The book has been praised by retail leaders and experts across North America for its practical insights:

• “Mark’s perspective stands out for its practicality … that makes Store Traffic Is a Gift a critical read for everyone in retail.” — Neil Saunders, Managing Director, GlobalData

• “Store traffic is a precious and nonrenewable resource. This book is packed with actionable advice to help retailers make the most of every shopper.” — Bob Phibbs, The Retail Doctor

• “This book shows you how to turn store visits into sales — and into customers who keep coming back.” — Shep Hyken, Customer Experience Expert and NYT bestselling author

• “Mark’s timing couldn’t be better. Store Traffic Is a Gift delivers the roadmap retailers need as they rediscover that stores remain the core of their business.” — Carol Spieckerman, President, Spieckerman Retail

Already described by retail executives as a book that will be “dog-eared and covered in sticky notes,” Store Traffic Is a Gift is poised to become essential reading for retail leaders heading into the 2025 holiday season.

Store Traffic Is a Gift is available now wherever books are sold.



About Mark Ryski

Mark Ryski is the Founder & CEO of HeadCount Corporation, a leading analytics firm specializing in in-store traffic and conversion metrics. A three-time author and frequent media commentator, Ryski has spent more than two decades helping retailers across North America transform shopper visits into business results. He was named one of the Top Retail Experts for 2025.

