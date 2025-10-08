AnyTeam Raises $10M Seed Round to Launch World's First AI-Native Operating System for B2B Sales

Veteran founders from billion-dollar companies unveil lightning-fast AI-native sales operating system that gives account executives superhuman capabilities

“We invested in AnyTeam because they're solving the most expensive problem in B2B: sales inefficiency," said Wayne Hu, Partner at SignalFire.” — Wayne Hu

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnyTeam , the first AI-native Sales operating system purpose-built for B2B sales professionals, today announced its official launch and $10 million seed funding round co-led by SignalFire and Crosslink Capital with participation from over 40 angel investors. The company is introducing the world's first AI-powered Sales OS designed to revolutionize how B2B sales professionals work by automating the most time-consuming tasks that keep account executives from actually selling. AnyTeam is live today in a private release, with early access sign-ups now open.Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs Ajay Arora and Jeff Yoshimura, AnyTeam combines their deep experience in building and scaling category-defining companies. Arora is a three-time founder with successful exits, including BluBracket’s acquisition by HashiCorp, and Yoshimura has been a part of three IPOs, and served as the CMO at Snyk and Elastic, following early roles at Salesforce and Zuora. Together, they set out to solve one of the biggest revenue optimization challenges facing companies today: scaling B2B sales efficiently across individuals, teams, and entire organizations.The B2B Sales Efficiency CrisisCurrent industry data reveals a significant productivity crisis in B2B sales. Sales reps spend 70% of their time – approximately 4-5 hours daily – on non-selling work including meeting preparation, presentation creation, and follow-up tasks. New reps take 7-11 months to fully ramp, with annual turnover reaching 30% in B2B tech. For public companies, quarterly sales expenses range from 25% to 60% of total costs, amounting to hundreds of millions in operational overhead."Revenue is the most important function in every organization, yet scaling B2B sales remains fundamentally broken," said Jeff Yoshimura, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at AnyTeam. "After speaking with hundreds of sales reps, we discovered that today's GTM tools are built for management and operations – not for the people actually doing the selling."The AnyTeam Solution: AI-Native Sales Operating SystemAnyTeam's Sales OS operates as an always-on, context-aware application that provides proactive guidance before, during, and after every customer interaction. Unlike the first generation of SaaS GTM solutions, the application runs AI on edge to deliver lightning-fast assistance that takes advantage of a computer’s resources and a user’s workflow.The three core pillars of AnyTeam’s product suite include:- Account Agent: Provides comprehensive account and stakeholder insights for every prospect and customer- Call Companion: Delivers live meeting intelligence and real-time guidance throughout the entire call lifecycle- Sales Studio: An interactive environment for creating custom sales collateral on-demand, connected to user data sources and AnyTeam's research capabilitiesBy integrating with a user’s existing workflows including calendar, email, CRM, Slack, and internal tools, AnyTeam works alongside the sales rep – automating routine tasks, delivering real-time and always on, contextual guidance, and being an active listener and learning to drive continuous improvements.“We built AnyTeam to ‘take the work out of work’ by reducing daily sales tasks from hours to minutes and giving sales reps real-time support to build authentic customer relationships,” said Ajay Arora, Co-Founder and CEO. “Our AI-native OS approach empowers sales professionals to become “full stack AEs,” equipping them with the superpowers to execute what they do best, selling and serving customers.”Strategic Funding and Angel SupportThe $10M seed round was co-led by SignalFire and Crosslink Capital, with SignalFire partner Wayne Hu joining the board, and Crosslink partner Phil Boyer serving as board observer. The round included 40+ angel investors, including CEOs and executives from Achieve, Alphabet, Artisanal, ClickHouse, Cresting Wave, Elastic, Erevena, HarveyAI, MaintainX, Salesforce, Snyk, User Testing, and other leaders from private equity and venture capital.“We invested in AnyTeam because they're solving the most expensive problem in B2B: sales inefficiency," said Wayne Hu, Partner at SignalFire. "Ajay and Jeff aren't just building another sales tool, they're creating the operating system that will define the next generation of AI-native workplace applications."AvailabilityWith over 3.5 million B2B sales professionals worldwide, AnyTeam is tackling the market opportunity at the intersection of AI and sales productivity. Validated by hundreds of leaders and operators, AnyTeam is now available in private release. Join the waitlist for early access, and see how AnyTeam’s Sales OS transforms workflows in real-time: Watch the Product Video About AnyTeamAnyTeam has created the world's first AI-native Sales operating system (OS), purpose-built for B2B sales professionals. AnyTeam's application integrates with an AE's existing applications and workflows to automate critical account research, provide real-time guidance for every customer interaction, and generates sales artifacts on-demand. Founded in 2024 by veteran operators with experiences working at Salesforce, Elastic, BluBracket (acquired by HashiCorp), and multiple successful startups, AnyTeam is backed by SignalFire, Crosslink Capital, and over 40 angel investors. For more information, visit anyteam.com

See AnyTeam In Action Here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.