New Construction Financing Products Empower More Buyers to Build Their Dream Homes in a Tight Housing Market

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With inventory at an all-time low and existing homes becoming increasingly unaffordable, many buyers are feeling the pressure of a highly competitive housing market. Jay Atterstrom, Branch Manager at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc ., highlights a groundbreaking solution: new construction financing products that offer hope to buyers who might otherwise be excluded from building their dream homes.The Tight Inventory Problem: A Growing Concern for HomebuyersFor years now, housing inventory has been incredibly tight, especially when it comes to desirable, affordable homes. Atterstrom explains, “Even with low demand and more physical housing inventory becoming available, affordable and desirable homes are still hard to come by.” He notes that homeowners with low-interest mortgages are reluctant to move due to the steep costs of buying a new home in today’s market. Institutional investors have also exacerbated the problem by purchasing homes sight unseen and turning them into rental properties, pulling even more desirable homes off the market indefinitely.Meanwhile, large homebuilders have been building massive communities in rural areas to offer some relief. However, these new homes often don’t help homeowners looking to sell their properties in areas where there’s already a surplus of new homes. "There's no equity through appreciation for sellers, and buyers are struggling to find affordable homes," Atterstrom adds.A Solution for the Mainstream American HomebuyerHistorically, building a home from the ground up was a viable option for individuals with excellent credit, high income, and a significant down payment. But for many middle-income families, the cost and complexity of securing a construction loan were simply out of reach. Enter the "One Time Close" new construction financing programs—designed specifically for first-time homebuyers and those with limited credit or income.“At Primary Residential Mortgage, we’ve rounded out our portfolio with these unique programs to help a significant pool of buyers build their homes,” says Atterstrom. "These products are tailored for people who could never dream of building a home due to financial constraints.”Key Features of the One Time Close Financing Program:- No or low down payment – Buyers can start building with little to no money upfront.- No interim financing payments – Homebuyers do not have to make payments during construction.- Protection for homeowners and builders – Offers safeguards against financial setbacks during the construction process, including builder cash shortfalls or delays.- Available for first-time homebuyers and buyers with limited credit – A broader pool of potential homeowners can access these programs.- Available for manufactured and modular homes – A critical option for buyers in need of affordable housing.- Accommodates modest household income – These programs help buyers with limited resources qualify for new construction financing.Bridging the Gap Between Dream Homes and RealityAtterstrom highlights that these specialized mortgage products are only available from a select group of lenders . Builders also appreciate the unique protections these programs offer, such as safeguarding against financial crises that might impact clients’ ability to qualify for permanent mortgages after construction. Additionally, builders benefit from not having to tie up valuable lines of credit in these projects.“These programs allow buyers to secure the location and design of their dreams,” Atterstrom explains. “They can choose the lot, pick the builder, and create a home that is truly customized to fit their needs and tastes.”About Jay Atterstrom | Branch Manager | Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Jay Atterstrom is the Branch Manager of Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., a leading mortgage lender based in Plano, TX. With over 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Atterstrom is dedicated to helping homebuyers navigate the complexities of securing financing. His focus is on offering innovative solutions to buyers, ensuring they have access to the right tools to achieve homeownership.Contact Jay Atterstrom:Jay AtterstromRegional Branch Manager – Primary Residential Mortgage📍Plano, TX📞 (214) 377-0033📧 jayatterstrom@primeres.com📍 Google ProfileMedia Contact:Business Name: Jay Atterstrom | Branch Manager | Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.Email: jayatterstrom@primeres.comPhone: +1 (214) 377-0033

