ADC Engineering Founder Mark Dillon Announces Retirement After 35 Years of Leadership and Innovation

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 35 years of vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence in engineering, Mark Dillon, Founder and President of ADC Engineering, has announced his retirement at the end of this year. Dillon leaves behind a legacy that began at his kitchen table and has since grown into one of the Southeast’s most respected multidisciplinary engineering firms, with offices in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville, South Carolina.Founded in 1990, ADC Engineering was established as a structural engineering firm under Dillon’s guidance. Over the decades, it expanded its services to include civil engineering and landscape architecture, serving public and private clients across a diverse range of sectors—from education and aviation to healthcare and manufacturing. Today, ADC is licensed in 35 states and has completed work in all 46 counties of South Carolina.“Building ADC from the ground up has been the professional journey of a lifetime,” said Dillon. “I’m proud of what we've created: a firm rooted in technical excellence, genuine relationships, and community impact. I will miss our clients, partners, and, most of all, the incredible staff who made this growth possible.”Over the years, Dillon has been recognized not only for his engineering expertise, but also for his mentorship and his dedication to cultivating a culture of integrity, innovation, and service. Under his leadership, ADC Engineering became synonymous with thoughtful design, responsive collaboration, and lasting community impact.Mark’s retirement marks the beginning of a new chapter for ADC Engineering. While he steps away from day-to-day operations, the firm remains committed to the values and vision that have guided it for more than three decades. The leadership team, built and mentored by Dillon, will continue to drive ADC forward—serving clients with the same passion, precision, and partnership that Mark championed from day one.

