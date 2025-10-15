Mythos Labs Chatbot ‘Sago’ Brings AI-powered Scam Prevention to Africa, Middle East, Türkiye in Collaboration with Meta

Users in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Nigeria, and South Africa will be able to chat with Sago, Mythos Labs' AI chatbot that helps users spot and report scams.

We built Sago to protect users around the world from the growing 'scamdemic.' This collaboration with Meta marks an important milestone in our mission to scale Sago globally.” — Priyank Mathur

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mythos Labs, a global AI and strategic communications company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered scam prevention chatbot Sago in Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye (AMET) through a partnership with Meta’s Scambusters campaign. Meta's Scambusters campaign will feature Facebook and Instagram ads directing users to chat with Sago on WhatsApp. Already live in the UAE, the campaign will expand to Nigeria, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and South Africa in the coming weeks.How Sago Works1. User receives suspicious message or social media post.2. User forwards it or shares a screenshot with Sago on WhatsApp.3. Sago identifies red flags and provides real-time scam prevention guidance.Created and operated by Mythos Labs, Sago features an AI-powered analytics engine trained on over 1 million scams from 35 countries, leveraging Mythos Labs' eight years of experience combating scams on behalf of technology companies, the United Nations and governments. Sago can converse with users in 42 languages, including Arabic, Hausa, Turkish, Urdu, and Afrikaans.Priyank Mathur, Founder and CEO of Mythos Labs said, “We built Sago to protect users around the world from the growing 'scamdemic.' This collaboration with Meta marks an important milestone in our mission to scale Sago globally.”Aanchal Mehta, Regional Lead, Policy Programs, Africa, Middle East and Türkiye at Meta said, “We take our responsibility to protect our online users seriously, which is why we are harnessing the Sago chatbot in our Scambusters campaign. We’re excited to bring this chatbot to millions across Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye and to continue raising the bar on online safety.”The Global ‘Scamdemic’In 2024, victims worldwide lost more than $1 trillion to fraud, with criminals exploiting messaging apps, phishing emails, and social media platforms to deceive individuals. In the United States, consumers reported $12.5 billion in fraud losses in 2024, a 25% jump from 2023. A study by Visa revealed that 90% of UAE consumers are at risk of responding to scammers while digital banking fraud cases in South Africa surged by 86% from 2023 to 2024. As users spend increasing amounts of time online, the frequency and severity of online scams is expected to increase as well. Sago offers a powerful example of how artificial intelligence can be used to protect users online.Mythos Labs has a track record of developing innovative scam-prevention initiatives ranging from scam prevention training for law enforcement and civil society organizations to Safe Path, an online game that empowers young job seekers to recognize fraudulent online job postings.Mythos Labs is also an active member of an Industry Policy Working Group focused on combating online scams led by the Government of Australia’s ASEAN-ACT (Australia Counter-Trafficking), along with leading technology companies, financial institutions, and civil society organizations.Mythos Labs will continue to scale Sago globally, empowering individuals everywhere to recognize and report scams.To learn more or chat with Sago, visit:About Mythos LabsMythos Labs is a global company that uses artificial intelligence and strategic communications to combat security threats. It has partnered with leading governments, technology companies, and international organizations to combat a range of critical threats, from online scams to terrorism to human trafficking. Visit www.mythoslabs.org to learn more.

