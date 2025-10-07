OutcomeMD Launches First Data Intelligence Network for Healthcare Powered by Patient-Reported Outcomes

OutcomeMD® is the leading platform for capturing, interpreting, and monetizing outcomes across healthcare providers using data from patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs).

Patient Experience Data Network™ gives voice to millions of patients, transforms healthcare innovation with real-world feedback

OutcomeMD creates a much-needed bridge between healthcare and clinical research anchored in the patients’ voice that can dramatically improve healthcare while saving about $1 trillion in wasted spend.” — Steve Jurvetson, Founder & Managing Director, Future Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutcomeMD, a leader in transforming healthcare through patient-reported outcomes , today launched the Patient Experience Data Network ™, the industry’s first data intelligence network powered entirely by the voice of the patient. Built on standardized, anonymized patient-reported outcome measures, the network transforms patients’ experiences into actionable insights that will reward providers, empower patients, and fuel innovation throughout the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries This launch marks a pivotal step in OutcomeMD’s ongoing mission to make the patient the center of how healthcare provider effectiveness is measured. The new data intelligence network uniquely aggregates individual outcomes that are then analyzed and interpreted to yield informed, actionable insights. In turn, these real-world insights enable more effective treatment decisions, inform care performance benchmarks, and fuel research across the entire healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.“Our mission at OutcomeMD has always been to ensure that patients have an effective way to inform their healthcare providers with real-world details of their symptoms and quality of life – a more complete record of disease and treatment,” said Dr. Jean Paty, CEO of OutcomeMD. “Today’s introduction of the OutcomeMD Patient Experience Data Network dramatically advances the way the healthcare system can capture, analyze, and interpret patient data. For the first time, it puts patients at the center, offering the promise of better outcomes through improved quality of care and fueling advances in clinical research.”A New Model for Healthcare and Life Sciences DataOutcomeMD’s Patient Experience Data Network is a first-of-its-kind solution that collects high-quality, patient-reported outcomes and other important patient experience data; analyzes and extracts actionable insights which enable innovation and quality improvement across healthcare and drug development sectors. The source data is provided directly by patients who measure and track their actual experiences with their healthcare providers.“OutcomeMD creates the much-needed bridge between healthcare and clinical research – anchored in the patients’ voice,” said Steve Jurvetson, Founder & Managing Director, Future Ventures. “By developing a pervasive feedback network that benefits providers, pharma, and patients, OutcomeMD is building a valuable data flywheel that can dramatically improve healthcare while saving about $1 trillion in wasted spend.”Members of the network share in important benefits, including:● Revenue – Healthcare providers earn by accurately and reliably collecting and utilizing patient-reported outcomes data, which is de-identified and shared with biopharmaceutical companies.● Insights – Analyzing and extracting actionable insights creates the opportunity for delivering better treatment planning.● Data intelligence – Biopharmaceutical firms and researchers gain access to a new source of evidence that reflects what truly matters – real-world patient experience –which also enables healthcare providers to better assess quality of care.● Outcomes – Clinicians can tailor and deliver better treatments for their patients, leading to improved health and quality of life.“For the first time, the healthcare industry can measure and leverage real-world patient outcome data to inform treatment decisions on individual patient and population levels,” said Dr. Justin Saliman, Founder of OutcomeMD. “I founded OutcomeMD to give the patient’s voice a more prominent role in healthcare. Now, with our new Patient Experience Data Network, we are ensuring that their lived experience is being measured and heard – from the healthcare clinic to the research lab – and this benefits everyone.”The Patient Experience Data Network is immediately available through OutcomeMD. It includes access to years of collected data and insights from patient-reported outcomes that can benefit everyone from clinicians to practice groups to entire healthcare systems and biopharmaceutical firms. Patients want to know that they are being heard, and the Patient Experience Data Network amplifies their voice throughout the healthcare ecosystem.Joining the NetworkWith today’s launch, OutcomeMD invites healthcare providers, health systems, and biopharmaceutical innovators to join on the ground floor with the new Patient Experience Data Network. If you’re motivated to help reshape the future of medicine, contact us at partners@outcomemd.com.About OutcomeMDOutcomeMDis the leading platform for capturing, interpreting, and monetizing outcomes across healthcare providers using data from patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). PROMs are scientifically-validated assessments that capture a patient’s view of their health, symptoms, and quality of life – before, during, and after treatment – and are the healthcare industry’s most valuable source of patient experience data. With its first-of-its-kind data intelligence network that rewards providers and empowers patients, OutcomeMD’s Patient Experience Data Network™ connects providers, patients, and clinical researchers to accelerate better care, grow revenues, and fuel innovation.Learn more at outcomemd.com.OutcomeMD is a registered trademark and Patient Experience Data Network is a trademark of OutcomeMD, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.