AJF Junk Removal Launches New Online Booking, Honoring a Legacy of Service in Metro Detroit

Family-founded junk removal service, built to honor Anthony Freeman, combines 20 years of experience with new convenience for Detroit homeowners and businesses.

Anthony's legacy is why we don't just haul junk; we approach every single job with a level of care and respect that you won't find anywhere else. This business is his living memorial.” — Dennis Freeman

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AJF Junk Removal, a pillar in the Metro Detroit community, today announces the launch of its new online booking platform, making its compassionate and reliable services more accessible than ever. This advancement is the latest chapter in a story dedicated to the memory of Anthony Jamal Freeman (AJF), whose spirit is the heart of the company.

Founded by his family, AJF Junk Removal was born from a profound loss. Anthony was more than a son and brother; he was the heart of the family, known for his kindness, hard work, and big heart. To keep his spirit alive, his family channeled their grief into building a business that reflects his generous nature.

"In our deepest grief, we searched for a way to keep his spirit alive. AJF Junk Removal is that promise," said Dennis Freeman, co-founder of AJF Junk Removal. "Anthony's legacy is why we don't just haul junk; we approach every single job with a level of care and respect that you won't find anywhere else. This business is his living memorial."

Two Decades of Trust, Now with Streamlined Service:

With over 20 years of experience serving Metro Detroit, the company has built a reputation for stress-free residential and commercial junk removal. The new online booking site allows both homeowners and businesses to easily schedule services for:

-Residential Cleanouts: Estate cleanouts, garage and basement clear-outs, and furniture removal.

-Commercial Junk Removal Services: Construction debris cleanup, office clear-outs, and property management cleanouts.

-Eco-Friendly Disposal: A continued commitment to donating and recycling, ensuring items are kept out of landfills whenever possible.

-Affordable dumpster rental in Detroit – short-term or long-term rental options for projects of any size.

About AJF Junk Removal:

AJF Junk Removal is a family-owned and operated company serving the Metro Detroit area. Founded in memory of Anthony Jamal Freeman, the business is built on the principles of kindness, hard work, and authentic community connection. With over 20 years of industry experience, the team provides professional, compassionate, and reliable junk removal services for both residential and commercial clients, ensuring every job is handled with the utmost care and respect.

For more information or to book a service online, visit https://www.ajfjunkremoval.com/.

