WicWac Launches Tool to Add Service-Based Ecommerce to WordPress in Minutes

WicWac’s new WordPress component lets developers add full service-based ecommerce in minutes through a single code snippet.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WicWac today launched a new web component that enables web developers and marketing agencies to add a complete service requests, payment, and job tracking system to any WordPress site with a single code snippet. The tool installs in under 10 minutes, giving developers a reliable platform for service businesses without plugin conflicts or custom builds.For service businesses like plumbers, cleaners, and landscapers, the component transforms a simple brochure website into a primary revenue channel. It enables them to accept booking requests 24/7, collect payments faster online, and reduce no-shows with automated reminders. For the developer or agency, this ready-to-deploy solution eliminates long-term maintenance headaches since WicWac's platform manages all updates and security. Developers can demonstrate clear ROI to their clients while spending less time fixing broken sites and more time building new ones."We kept hearing the same story from web agencies: they were spending more time wrestling with a fragile stack of WordPress plugins than delivering value to their clients," said Gabriel Olivier-Fortier, Head of Customer Success at WicWac. "We built this component to solve that specific pain point. Now, a developer can give their service-based clients a rock-solid, fully-featured commerce platform in the time it takes to grab a coffee. It frees them up to be strategists, not just technicians."About WicWacWicWac builds e-commerce solutions that help service businesses run and grow efficiently. Its platform handles online requests, client payments, and customer management, empowering entrepreneurs to manage their business from anywhere. Learn more at wicwac.com

