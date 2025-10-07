U.S. News ranks Comer Children’s No. 2 in Illinois for fifth year in a row

UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital has once again been named one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings. Comer is ranked No. 2 in Illinois for the fifth consecutive year and climbed one spot this year to No. 16 in the Midwest.

Nationally, Comer Children’s earned recognition by ranking in the top 50 in three specialties:

Cancer (No. 27). This is the highest ranking that Comer Children’s has received since the start of U.S. News’ program.

Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 43)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 45)

“Comer Children’s consistency in the U.S. News rankings reflects the commitment of our physicians, nurses and staff to delivering high-quality, specialized care for children with complex conditions,” said John Cunningham, MD, Physician-in-Chief of Comer Children’s and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Chicago. “This recognition supports our ongoing mission to advance pediatric medicine through innovation, clinical excellence, and patient- and family-centered care.”

Now in its 18th year, U.S. News’ Best Children’s Hospitals survey is designed to help families find the best medical care for children with rare or complex conditions. Rankings are based on a combination of clinical outcomes, the availability of specialized resources and services, patient safety, and reputational surveys of thousands of pediatric specialists nationwide. For the 2025-2026 rankings, 118 children’s hospitals in the U.S. were evaluated in the latest analysis, conducted in partnership with RTI International, a leading research organization.

“Being a top-ranked pediatric hospital means more than just excelling in a single specialty — it means being a pillar of outstanding care for your entire region,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Our rankings acknowledge these hospitals for their comprehensive excellence, helping families find the very best care conveniently located within their state and community.”

For the full list of rankings and detailed methodology, visit usnews.com/childrenshospitals.