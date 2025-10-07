Youth Hiker Assisted Off of Mt. Washington

CONTACT:

October 7, 2025

Thompson and Meserve’s Purchase, NH – On the evening of Sunday, October 5, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers responded to Mt. Washington to assist a youth hiker who had injured her lower leg and was slowly making her way down the mountain.

The call for help was received at 7:40 p.m., with Conservation Officers being notified that a 14-year-old female was slowly making her way down a service trail adjacent to the Cog Railway tracks. Officers were able to speak with her hiking companion, who advised that they were safe but going very slowly. At this time the hikers were still approximately 2 miles up the mountain from the Base Station of the Cog Railway. Due to the distance involved and the unknown extent of the injury, a rescue effort was initiated.

By 9:20 p.m., two Conservation Officers were traveling up the Cog Railway service road on ATVs. At approximately 9:45 p.m., contact was made with the hikers. Both individuals were given rides back down the mountain and arrived safely at the roadside at 10:15 p.m. The youth hiker declined evaluation by ambulance staff but advised that she would seek medical consultation once home.

Prior to leaving, both hikers were advised regarding improved trip planning and preparedness.