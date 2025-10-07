Lower Shaker WMA Parking Area to Close for Several Months This Fall and Winter

CONTACT:

Luke Berardinelli: 603-796-2323

Jim Oehler: 603-271-0453

October 7, 2025

Enfield, NH – To ensure safety and an efficient worksite, the parking area and associated trail that provides public access to the southern portion of the Lower Shaker Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Enfield will be closed to hunting and all other forms of outdoor recreation this fall and winter beginning in late October. The closure will allow NH Fish and Game and the NH Division of Forests and Lands to collaboratively implement a wildlife habitat improvement project which will incorporate timber harvesting and logging equipment.

During this project, however, the WMA and most of the trails on the northern side of the property will be open. Alternative parking will be available at the Enfield Shaker Museum Stone Mill Building on the west side of Route 4A or the paved parking area associated with the former La Salette Shrine, now owned by the museum.

The NH Fish and Game Department has procured 126 WMAs across the state, encompassing nearly 63,000 acres. The purpose of these lands is to conserve and improve habitat for wildlife. These lands are also open for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, trapping, and wildlife watching.

Federal grant money for investment in wildlife habitat was provided through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration (WSFR) Program with funding derived from manufacturer taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. These funds are collected and distributed under the Wildlife Restoration Program and have provided tens of millions of dollars for wildlife conservation in New Hampshire since the program began in the 1930s.

For the last 25 years, the $2.50 wildlife habitat fee associated with each hunting and trapping license sold in the Granite State has added matching funds for federal dollars, furthering the work of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program.

To discover a WMA near you, visit https://nhfg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=9c6fd9ba477d40ed9bcf49a6a2e7dfc4.