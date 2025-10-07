Provide A Ride Named 2025 NEMTAC Broker Partner of the Year

Honored for advancing access to care through technology-driven, human-centered NEMT solutions.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provide A Ride, a leading transportation benefit manager and operator headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is proud to announce it has been honored with the 2025 NEMTAC Industry Award for Broker or Payer Partner of the Year at the annual Transform Conference in Dallas, Texas.Presented by the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission (NEMTAC), this national award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exemplary leadership, integrity, and partnership in advancing access to healthcare through non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Provide A Ride was selected for its unwavering dedication to collaboration, operational transparency, and reliable service delivery.“This award is more than a milestone—it’s a validation of how our people and platform work together to deliver what matters most: access to care,” said Alan Groedel, CEO of Provide A Ride. “We’re honored by the recognition and even more motivated to keep raising the bar for our industry.”With a growing national footprint, Provide A Ride combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centered approach to care coordination. From real-time ride tracking to proactive member outreach, the company continues to evolve while keeping one core belief front and center: technology can open the door, but people carry you through it.This award follows years of meaningful partnerships, new market entries, and a continued commitment to delivering safe, on-time, and member-focused transportation for millions of Medicaid members.About Provide A RideProvide A Ride is a trusted partner in non-emergency medical transportation, serving managed care organizations and state Medicaid agencies with a hybrid model that integrates brokerage services and direct fleet operations. With a focus on transparency, retention, and service excellence, Provide A Ride helps health plans meet their members where they are and get them where they need to go.

