Grass fed Protein Market Service Trends, Challenges & Strategies, Growth Forecast to 2031 | At a CAGR of 8.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global grass fed protein market size was estimated at $122.8 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $280.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries drives the growth of the global grass fed protein market. On the other hand, negative impacts associated with overconsumption of protein hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16599 Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low protein consumption. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for grass fed protein supplements in order to fulfil their protein needs. This is expected to boost the demand for the protein-based supplements, thereby contributing positively towards the growth of the grass fed protein market.Grass fed protein is widely preferred due to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America followed by Asia-Pacific. Some of the popularly used grass fed protein products are whey grass fed protein powder, casein grass fed protein powder, 100% grass fed protein shake, and grass fed protein bars.Grass fed protein market trends includes growing usage of grass fed protein powder in various industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals is exponentially fostering the grass fed protein market demand across the globe. The grass fed protein aids in disease prevention such as such as obesity, heart disease and such factors is paving the way for its increase in use in pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, hence create huge grass fed protein market opportunity across the globe.. Therefore, the potential uses of grass fed protein is expected to boost its application in different industries, thereby propelling the growth in grass fed protein market forecast period.During grass fed protein market analysis, food & beverage sectors attain wide application of grass fed protein across the globe. Also, the market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage as well as dairy industries in developing countries, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of grass fed protein. The major players operating in the global grass fed protein market are Garnly Nutrition, MusclePharm, Naked Nutrition, Organic valley, Promix nutrition, NutraBio Labs, Now foods, Fonterra, Arla food ingredients and Kerry.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/grass-fed-protein-market/purchase-options The global grass fed protein market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into powder, shakes & drinks, bars, and others. According to flavor, it is fragmented into chocolate, vanilla, and others. As per distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, online sales channel, and specialty stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global grass fed protein market. This is majorly attributed to the demand for tasty and healthy supplement in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 9.6% by 2031. This is due to the rising awareness about grass fed protein across the region.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16599 Key players in the industry-MusclePharmNaked NutritionOrganic ValleyPromix NutritionGnarly NutritionNow foodsFonterraArla Food IngredientsKerryNutraBio LabsThe report analyzes these key players in the global grass fed protein industry . These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.Trending Reports:U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-australia-egg-protein-market-A31557 Seaweed Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-protein-market-A16894 Whey Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/whey-protein-ingredients-market

