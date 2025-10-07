RegulatingAI Leads Global Dialogue on Democratic AI Governance at OGP Summit

RegulatingAI Open Government Partnership (OGP) Summit RegulatingAI with Club de Madrid

Global leaders at the OGP Summit unite to advance a people-centered AI governance framework emphasizing democracy, accountability, and citizen participation.

AI governance must move beyond technical solutions to embed oversight, accountability, and participation into systems that affect people's lives.” — Sanjay Puri

VITORIA- GASTEIZ, SPAIN, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit RegulatingAI and Club de Madrid convened former heads of state, government officials, and civil society leaders for a high-level panel discussion on "Power, Participation and the Algorithm: AI Governance for the People." The dialogue went beyond discussion—addressing how Artificial Intelligence can serve democracy, trust, and participation rather than undermine them, with a clear focus on people-centered governance frameworks.The panel included Mehdi Jomaa, Former Prime Minister of Tunisia; Yvonne Wamucii, Presidency of Kenya & CdM WYDE Network; Tim Hughes, Open Government Partnership; Augusta Nnadi, Special Adviser, Southeast Development Commission, Nigeria; and Alex Roche, IE University. Sanjay Puri , President of RegulatingAI, facilitated the session.The panel emphasized the need for AI governance frameworks rooted in oversight, accountability, and meaningful citizen participation, with particular attention to Global South priorities. Participants highlighted the importance of inclusive frameworks that place rural communities, underrepresented groups, and citizens at the center of AI design and deployment."AI is no longer just a corporate or technical matter — it has become a social and political force reshaping communities. Young people are leading the way," said Mehdi Jomaa. "Rural communities, people with low literacy, and underrepresented groups must be part of shaping Africa's AI frameworks," emphasized Yvonne Wamucii. "Digital transparency is not just about publishing open data—it's about rebuilding trust and strengthening citizen participation," stated Tim Hughes. "Democracy's strength lies in its people—governments must not rely on AI without public participation and oversight," added Augusta Nnadi. Alex Roche highlighted the critical need for pre-launch assessments to detect biases and privacy vulnerabilities in AI systems. "AI governance must move beyond technical solutions to embed oversight, accountability, and participation into systems that affect people's lives. We must ensure power is rebalanced toward citizens, not concentrated in the hands of governments or corporations," emphasized Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI.This is not just another summit panel—it is the launch of a participatory process toward a Democratic AI Governance Framework. RegulatingAI and Club de Madrid committed to turning these discussions into concrete outcomes: developing actionable recommendations, ensuring inclusive participation, and prioritizing human rights and democratic principles in AI governance.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI, an initiative of Knowledge Networks, is a non-profit organization focus on promoting ethical AI governance. We empower regulators, industry leaders, and advocacy groups with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of AI technologies, ensuring they are developed with trust and transparency.

