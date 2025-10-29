U.S. and ASEAN Leaders Unite to Accelerate AI Investment and Innovation Across Southeast Asia

Knowledge Networks

US–ASEAN AI Forum 2025, hosted with Knowledge Networks, unites leaders to boost AI cooperation, investment, and inclusive growth across ASEAN.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S.–ASEAN Business Council and the ASEAN Committee in Washington, D.C., in partnership with Knowledge Networks , convened the US–ASEAN AI Cooperation Forum 2025 at Google’s Washington office to deepen collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) and technology investment between the United States and Southeast Asia.ASEAN—the Association of Southeast Asian Nations—represents 10 member countries with over 600 million people and a combined GDP exceeding $3 trillion. The bloc is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, making it a critical partner for U.S. technology and innovation leadership.The forum focused on aligning capital, infrastructure, and policy to unlock AI’s benefits across Southeast Asia—expanding connectivity and power access, ensuring predictable and innovation-friendly regulation for investors, and developing the next generation of digital talent. Participants agreed that fostering trust and responsible innovation will be key to AI-driven growth that is inclusive and secure.Opening remarks were delivered by Ilya Bourtman, Head of International Government Affairs at Google, and H.E. Nguyen Quoc Dzung, Ambassador of Vietnam to the United States, followed by a keynote from H.E. Tan Sri Muhammad Sharul Ikram Yaakob, Ambassador of Malaysia. In a fireside chat moderated by Sanjay Puri , Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks, Congressman Jay Obernolte, Co-Chair of the U.S. House AI Task Force, highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration and trust in emerging technologies.Panels throughout the day explored how to strengthen AI infrastructure, accelerate investment and cooperation between the US and ASEAN countries, and shape regulatory approaches to AI in a way that balances innovation and safety while supporting long-term regional growth.“The US–ASEAN AI Cooperation Forum underscored that AI is more than a technology—it’s an engine for inclusive prosperity,” said Sanjay Puri, President of Knowledge Networks. “By linking American innovation with ASEAN’s dynamic markets, we can turn AI into a shared growth story that improves lives and expands opportunity across the Indo-Pacific.”As AI reshapes global trade and competitiveness, partnerships like this ensure that innovation is not limited to a few countries—but shared among regions driving the next wave of digital transformation.

