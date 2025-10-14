Global IT moves California Healthcare Providers into compliance fast: 'HIPAA Fines Are No Longer Rare — They’re Routine'

Global IT strengthens data defenses for California healthcare providers, turning compliance into protection for both patients and profits. Through proactive monitoring and managed compliance services, Global IT helps hospitals stay audit-ready and safeguard patient information in real time. California’s healthcare landscape evolves as Global IT empowers providers to integrate innovation with compliance amid rising regulatory enforcement.

Los Angeles–based Global IT urges healthcare providers to view compliance not as paperwork but as a survival strategy amid record HIPAA settlements.

Cybersecurity is the new malpractice,” Raré concluded. “If you fail to protect patient data, you’ve failed your patients. And failure in 2025 doesn’t come with sympathy; it comes with subpoenas.” — Anthony Williams Raré, CEO, Global IT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a wave of six-figure HIPAA settlements across California, Global IT is sounding the alarm for healthcare providers statewide: compliance complacency is no longer an option.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently fined PIH Health $575,000 after a phishing-linked data breach and sanctioned Vision Upright MRI for similar security lapses. Together, these cases highlight a regulatory shift that’s reshaping California’s healthcare landscape.“Healthcare leaders can’t afford to see fines as flukes,” said Anthony Williams Raré, CEO of Global IT. “The Office for Civil Rights has made its stance clear — if your data isn’t protected, your bottom line isn’t either.”California: From Innovation Hub to Enforcement HotspotCalifornia’s healthcare ecosystem — a mix of hospitals, clinics, and specialty providers — now faces a perfect storm of overlapping privacy rules (HIPAA, CMIA, CPRA) and rising cyber threats. With OCR penalties exceeding $12 million nationwide this year, nearly one-quarter involving California entities, the state has become a focal point for federal enforcement.“California once led in healthcare innovation,” Raré said. “Now it’s also leading in enforcement because too many organizations built digital systems without building security into their DNA.”HIPAA violations aren’t just about penalties. Breaches trigger a chain reaction of lawsuits, patient distrust, and lost contracts. EyeMed Vision Care’s $5 million settlement over exposed data is a stark reminder that HIPAA penalties often snowball into class actions and state-level claims.“The financial penalty fades; the reputational damage doesn’t,” Raré noted. “You can replace servers — you can’t replace patient trust.”Global IT has built its managed-services model around proactive defense — continuous monitoring, rapid response, and preemptive audits. Its healthcare clients across Los Angeles and beyond rely on layered protection and real-time threat visibility to stay ahead of regulators and attackers alike.“We don’t wait for the audit letter,” Raré said. “We operate as if it already arrived. True compliance isn’t reactive — it’s constant.”The company also emphasizes disaster readiness, ensuring continuity during wildfires, power outages, or cyber incidents. Recent HIPAA waivers during California’s state emergencies underscore the need for resilience built into every layer of infrastructure.“When disaster hits, compliance and continuity merge,” Raré added. “You can’t protect patients if your systems fail.”Stricter Laws, Higher StakesCalifornia’s newly enacted Assembly Bill 45 further limits how healthcare facilities can collect and use personal data — adding another layer of accountability atop federal HIPAA regulations.“The smartest providers realize compliance is innovation,” said Raré. “It’s what lets you integrate AI, telehealth, and analytics without risking regulatory collapse.”As AI and remote care reshape modern healthcare, new compliance risks emerge. Unsecured APIs, unvetted data models, and unencrypted video sessions can all trigger HIPAA violations.“AI tools create invisible data trails,” Raré warned. “If you’re not auditing those endpoints, you’re gambling with patient privacy.”Global IT helps clients run pre-deployment compliance audits for emerging technologies, preventing costly mistakes before they reach production.“Cybersecurity Is the New Malpractice”Global IT’s message is blunt: compliance can’t be delegated — it must be embedded.“Cybersecurity is the new malpractice,” Raré concluded. “If you fail to protect patient data, you’ve failed your patients. And failure in 2025 doesn’t come with sympathy; it comes with subpoenas.”About Global ITGlobal IT is a Los Angeles-based Managed Services Provider specializing in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and business continuity for small and midsize organizations. With over 21 years of experience, Global IT supports healthcare providers, law firms, and professional services firms across California and beyond — helping clients anticipate threats, ensure uptime, and maintain regulatory compliance.Website: www.globalit.com Address: 5150 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90036Media ContactThomas BangDirector of Marketing and AlliancesGlobal ITpress@globalit.com(213) 403-0111

