Hypefy Launches AI Tools Driving 50% Cost Savings in Influencer Marketing

Hypefy’s New AI Campaign Builder Founders of Hypefy

Brands and creators can now build campaigns, review content, and manage collaborations more efficiently with AI-powered automation.

Brands and creators want to focus on creativity, not admin work. Hypefy’s AI handles routine tasks so they can build authentic campaigns faster and with less effort.” — Stjepan Zelic, CEO

DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypefy, an influencer marketing platform used by global brands, today announced the launch of six AI-powered features designed to simplify campaign management, reduce costs, and accelerate collaboration between brands and creators.This announcement follows Hypefy’s €1.75 million seed funding round in January 2025, led by Interactive Venture Partners and joined by Euroventures, Oktogon Ventures, InterCapital, and the family office of Thomas Peterffy. The company had previously raised approximately €415,000 in earlier rounds.“We’ve heard consistently from brands and creators that they want to focus on strategy and creative work, not administration,” said Stjepan Zelic, CEO at Hypefy. “These tools handle time-consuming tasks so our users can spend more time on building authentic campaigns and less time on repetitive processes.”The new AI Agent features address common challenges in influencer workflows, allowing teams to complete in minutes what previously required hours or days.AI Campaign Builder transforms campaign brief creation into an interactive conversation, where brands describe goals and the AI generates complete briefs with creative directions, deliverables, and timelines in real-time.Report Summary analyzes campaign performance data and provides clear, actionable insights immediately after campaigns conclude.Content Review provides instant AI-powered analysis of creator submissions, summarizing content and highlighting differences between versions to streamline the approval process.Content Ideas offers swipeable campaign concepts personalized for creators, helping overcome creative blocks and aligning with trending formats. This feature is currently in phased release and will be available to all users by October.External Collaborations (Flywheel) centralizes all brand partnerships in one dashboard with content calendars, approval workflows, and deadline tracking.“One of the most difficult steps in campaign planning is turning an idea into a clear brief,” added Zelic. “With AI Campaign Builder, brands have a partner that helps turn rough ideas into structured plans, while creators gain tools that spark content ideas tailored to their campaigns.”Unlike general AI tools, Hypefy’s new features are built specifically for influencer marketing workflows, supporting campaign creation, content review, reporting, and collaboration management.The AI Campaign Builder, Report Summary, Content Review, and External Collaboration features will be available from early October, while Content Ideas will roll out to all users throughout October and November.About HypefyHypefy is an influencer marketing platform that connects brands with creators to deliver impactful campaigns. Serving clients such as NIVEA and Philips, Hypefy provides end-to-end solutions for campaign management, performance tracking, and collaboration. The company’s mission is to make influencer marketing more efficient, transparent, and results-driven through AI-powered technology.Learn more about how Hypefy streamlines campaigns at hypefy.ai/influencer-outreach-tool or visit hypefy.ai

Introduction to Hypefy’s AI Agent: the all-in-one solution that automates campaign setup, creator collaboration, and performance analysis with AI.

