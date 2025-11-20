Integrity Cap Celebrates Government Reopening With Fast-Track SBA Processing & New Wave of Bank-Backed Lending Options
Integrity Cap launches accelerated SBA processing to fast-track loan approvals post-shutdown, using AI tech to beat backlogs and deliver funding in record time.
During the shutdown, while many lenders, brokers, and borrowers were stalled, Integrity Cap continued operating at full strength behind the scenes - pre-qualifying SBA borrowers, packaging applications, and preparing files for immediate submission the moment SBA systems came back online.
Now that the government has resumed operations, those efforts will translate into record-breaking turnaround times for thousands of business owners.
“We didn’t slow down during the shutdown - we prepared,” said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap. “Our team and technology have been working nonstop so that our clients can go straight to the front of the line now that SBA pipelines are open again.”
SBA Is Back - And Integrity Cap Is Delivering Faster Than Ever
With government systems functioning again, Integrity Cap is fast-tracking SBA 7(a) applications through its proprietary IntegriTech infrastructure, built specifically to eliminate slowdowns, document chaos, and outdated manual reviews.
Integrity Cap’s platform allows borrowers to:
✔ Check SBA eligibility instantly: no credit pull, no application
Borrowers can see where they stand in minutes, not months.
✔ Get fully pre-packaged during the shutdown
Integrity Cap continued preparing SBA files so clients could submit immediately once systems reopened.
✔ Move through underwriting faster than traditional lenders
AI-powered document intelligence analyzes financials in minutes, not days.
✔ Skip the delays that slowed banks & brokers
Integrity Cap’s institutional network ensures files don’t get stuck in backlogs.
“We expect to process one of the largest waves of SBA applications in our company’s history,” Carlucci added.“Our clients who used our eligibility checker are already days - if not weeks - ahead of the national backlog.”
Bank-Backed Term Loans Still Funding in 3 Days - No MCA, Ever
Alongside its SBA acceleration program, Integrity Cap continues offering one of the most innovative bank-backed financing products on the market:
✔ 3-Day Bank Statement-Only Term Loans
A true bank-term loan - NOT an MCA - with fixed monthly payments and no predatory terms.
✔ MCA Refinancing Solutions
Clients are replacing daily withdrawals with stable monthly payments, often reducing debt service by 50-80%.
✔ Over 50+ Bank & Institutional Partners
Access to programs borrowers cannot obtain directly through a bank.
✔ All reviewed through Integrity Cap’s unified digital lending hub
One secure portal for all documents, updates, underwriting, and decisions.
A New Era of Speed, Transparency & Access
As SBA demand surges nationwide following the shutdown, Integrity Cap is uniquely positioned to help small businesses avoid long wait times and take advantage of historically competitive interest rates across both SBA and conventional programs.
“This reopening marks the start of the strongest small-business lending season we've ever seen,” Carlucci said. “If a business wants to secure capital to close their year strong, now is the time to check eligibility and get into our pipeline before the national backlog grows.”
About Integrity Cap
Integrity Cap is a national business financing firm committed to transparent, monthly-payment lending solutions. Through its proprietary IntegriTech platform, its Instant SBA Eligibility Checker, its 3-Day Bank Statement-Only Term Loan, and its network of 50+ bank and credit partners, Integrity Cap has delivered over $500 million in responsible, ethics-driven growth capital to U.S. small businesses. The company partners with brokers, accountants, bank BDOs, and business owners to provide the fastest, most transparent lending experience in the country.
