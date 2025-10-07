Municipal judges from around the state of North Dakota gathered in Bismarck for their annual fall seminar on October 6th. The seminar this year covered a number of topics, including a deep dive on Canon 2 of Judicial Ethics, which focused on the duty of impartiality as a judge. Judges also attended sessions on traffic cases, trial and sentencing, and discussed changes to the municipal code that occured in the 2025 Legislative session.
Municipal Judges Seminar
