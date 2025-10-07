Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,657 in the last 365 days.

Municipal Judges Seminar

Municipal judges from around the state of North Dakota gathered in Bismarck for their annual fall seminar on October 6th. The seminar this year covered a number of topics, including a deep dive on Canon 2 of Judicial Ethics, which focused on the duty of impartiality as a judge. Judges also attended sessions on traffic cases, trial and sentencing, and discussed changes to the municipal code that occured in the 2025 Legislative session.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Municipal Judges Seminar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more