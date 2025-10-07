sKal Launches AI Ad Engine to Help Brands Break Free from Big Tech Control

Freedom in advertising starts with breaking the chains of dependence.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- sKal (pronounced scale), an AI-powered Cross-Channel Ad Engine, today announced its official launch and mission to help advertisers, campaigns, and creators regain control over their audience reach—without relying on major social media platforms.Founded by Savalas Norwood, sKal introduces the concept of Digital Racketeering to describe how social media giants restrict organic visibility and charge advertisers to reach their own audiences.“Big Tech has limited reach for years, forcing brands to buy back access to customers they already earned,” said Norwood. “sKal was created to change that.”The company’s patent-pending platform allows advertisers to deploy a single creative asset—such as a video, image, or landing page—across television, radio, display, mobile, and emerging channels. This cross-channel automation reduces dependence on closed ecosystems while improving cost efficiency and reach.sKal’s core innovations include:• Creative Genome – analyzes top-performing content and converts it into ready-to-launch campaigns across multiple formats.• Adaptive Mobile Performance Intelligence (AMPI) – optimizes mobile ad delivery in real time for improved conversions.Launching in both U.S. and Spanish-language markets, sKal has secured a DSP partnership to power programmatic delivery. The company is currently raising $500,000 in pre-seed funding to accelerate growth and projects reaching $10 million in annual recurring revenue within 100 weeks of launch.“Advertisers want independence and efficiency,” Norwood added. “sKal provides both—helping brands grow on their own terms.”About sKalsKal is the world’s first AI-powered Cross-Channel Ad Engine, designed to help brands, campaigns, and creators grow beyond Big Tech’s walled gardens. By combining advanced AI, programmatic distribution, and patent-pending technologies like the Creative Genome and AMPI, sKal empowers advertisers to reclaim their reach and maximize campaign performance.

