NORWOOD Device & Diagnostics Announces Agreement with OCuSOFT Inc.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NORWOOD Device & Diagnostics, a privately-held ophthalmic device company developer of the Nighthawk™ and Nighthawk™ Pro slit lamps incorporating Dry Eye imaging and Anterior Segment diagnostics, is pleased to announce a strategic co-marketing and sales agreement has been reached with OCuSOFT Inc., a company recognized as developing the ﬁrst eyelid hygiene cleansing agent. With increased interest in Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Disease, the Nighthawk™ Pro Model goes even further to provide Dry Eye diagnostic testing including tear meniscus height, non- invasive tear breakup time and lipid layer analysis. While the Nighthawk™ Dry Eye and Imaging systems can accurately diagnose various Dry Eye conditions, the wide-ranging therapeutic Dry Eye therapy products offered by OCuSOFTcan address these conditions offering the practitioner a full circle of care from diagnosis to treatment options.Rick Norwood, President and founder of NORWOOD Device and Diagnostics states “NORWOOD Device has grown steadily over the years; however, I have always thought with the right partner, NORWOOD could go even further in reaching its true potential. Finding that right partner was the key; someone that we could trust and go “all-in” with. We believe we have the right partner with OCuSOFTwhich has, from the beginning of their business, been an innovator. We are delighted to join forces with them to deliver full circle Dry Eye care from diagnosis to treatment.”Cynthia Barratt, CEO and co-founder of OCuSOFT Inc. spoke similarly in describing the NORWOOD/OCuSOFTrelationship: “By sheer serendipity, I met Rick on a plane ride to a trade show in Las Vegas. That chance meeting gave me and my co-founder, Nat Adkins, our Executive Chairman, the opportunity to get to know Rick and his business. While the business synergies were obvious, Rick’s character and humble beginnings, like ours, gave us both the comfort to know this was the right relationship at the right time”, she concluded.About NORWOOD Device & DiagnosticsFounded in 2009, Norwood Device & Diagnostics is a trusted partner to independent Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) across the United States, providing high-quality diagnostic equipment, medical devices, and exam lane solutions. Led by Rick Norwood, who brings nearly 39 years of ophthalmic industry experience and strong global manufacturing relationships, the company is dedicated to delivering innovation, precision, and exceptional service. Since 1986, Rick has spent 18 years on the Optical and Finishing side of Optometry and the last 20 years focused on Diagnostics.As an exclusive importer and distributor, Norwood specializes in the Dry Eye (DE) space, offering a curated portfolio of products—including its ﬂagship Nighthawk™ and Nighthawk™ Pro digital imaging slit lamps—and DED-focused objective testing instruments that enable clinicians to accurately assess and manage ocular surface disease for improved patient outcomes. With a commitment to integrity, customer-focused service, and bridging international innovation with U.S. eye care delivery, Norwood Device & Diagnostics continues to support ECPs in providing outstanding vision care.For more information on NORWOOD Device & Diagnostics:Contact: Rick Norwood, PresidentPhone: (855) 370-1900Email: customerservice@nvisiongroupusa.comAbout OCuSOFT Inc.OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately-held company widely known for its OCuSOFTLid Scrub(OLS) family of eyelid hygiene products. OCuSOFT Inc. offers a complete line of eye care products including not only the OLS hygiene group but also RetaineMGDAdvanced™ preservative-free artiﬁcial tears, RetaineCMC, HypoChlorSpray, and many others. OCuSOFT Inc. established the Southwest Research & Technology Center which houses numerous eye care related companies including Primera Research Pharma, LLC. Through a licensing agreement, Primera Compounding, LLC developed the ﬁrst medicated eyelid cleanser containing both OLS coupled with azithromycin, now available through prescription as Biune™ Eyelid Spray.For more information on OCuSOFT Inc.:Contact: George Haines, Executive Vice PresidentPhone: (800) 233-5469Email: ghaines@ocusoft.com

