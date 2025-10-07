Phox Health and MetroHealth in Partnership to Deliver First Compliance with Ohio’s New Rule

Phox Health, MetroHealth Deliver Ohio’s First Cold-Chain Compliance Success

Phox Health, MetroHealth lead Ohio’s first statewide compliance for proactive cold-chain prescription notifications, setting a new standard for patient safety.

CLEAVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phox Health , in partnership with The MetroHealth System , is proud to announce a statewide first in compliance and patient safety recognized by the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy.Through this partnership, MetroHealth’s pharmacies have become the first in Ohio to fully comply with the state’s new requirement for proactive patient notification of temperature-sensitive prescriptions before delivery. Together, they’ve implemented a system that alerts patients hours before refrigerated medications arrive, ensuring medications are stored properly the moment they reach the home.The milestone reflects both regulatory progress and patient safety leadership. The Ohio State Board of Pharmacy’s new rule, effective June 30, 2025, requires pharmacies to notify patients in advance when prescriptions involve temperature-sensitive drugs. The change closes a long-standing gap that relied on “Refrigerate Upon Arrival” stickers, an approach regulators deemed insufficient, since many patients might not see the warning until hours after their medications were delivered.The stakes are significant. The U.S. pharmaceutical industry loses an estimated $35 billion annually from cold-chain failures (Pharma’s Almanac) . For patients, the consequences can be personal and severe: delayed treatment starts, reduced therapy effectiveness, and risk of clinical relapse for conditions such as cancer or autoimmune disease.“At MetroHealth, we’re proud to partner with Phox Health to launch a system that puts patient safety first,” said John Leahy, PharmD, Supervisor of Mail Order and Call Center Pharmacy Services at MetroHealth. “This new process not only ensures compliance with state requirements but also reduces the risk of wasted therapies and strengthens continuity of care.”“Our partnership with MetroHealth demonstrates how healthcare logistics can adapt quickly to regulatory change while improving patient safety,” said Dr. Amit Gir, Co-Founder and CEO of Phox Health. “By addressing the last mile with the same rigor as prescribing and dispensing, we can help reduce avoidable waste and ensure therapies reach patients as intended.”Ohio is among the first states to mandate proactive patient notification for refrigerated medications, setting an example for others as the industry continues to focus on reliability, compliance, and patient safety in pharmacy delivery.About Phox HealthPhox Health is a healthcare logistics technology company redefining how prescriptions move from pharmacy to patient. Founded by a physician and technologist, Phox Health builds clinical-grade logistics solutions that make the last mile the strongest mile of care.From temperature-sensitive packaging and same-day air delivery to real-time tracking and patient notifications, Phox Health ensures medications reach patients faster, safer, and with greater accountability. Learn more at www.phoxhealth.com

