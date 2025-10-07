Melges Performance Sailboats Transitions to New Ownership After 80 Years of Family Leadership

New Melges Leadership Team. Left to Right: Andy Burdick, Harry Melges III, Cate Muller-Terhune, Allan Terhune Jr.

After more than 80 years of family leadership, Melges Performance Sailboats has been purchased by Cate Muller-Terhune and Allan Terhune Jr.

ZENDA, WI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 80 years of family leadership, Melges Performance Sailboats is turning the page to a new chapter. The iconic brand, founded by Harry C. Melges and nurtured across three generations, has been purchased by Cate Muller-Terhune and Allan Terhune Jr.For eight decades, Melges Performance Sailboats has been synonymous with innovation, speed, and a deep passion for one-design sailing. From championship-winning scows to the internationally successful lineup of Melges sportboats, the company has shaped the sport and inspired generations of sailors worldwide.The transition of ownership reflects both a celebration of the Melges family legacy and a bold step forward. Cate and Allan Terhune bring extensive experience as lifelong sailors, industry leaders, and class advocates. They are committed to honoring Melges’ heritage while guiding the company into its next era of growth.The Terhunes also represent a new era of industry leadership, balancing championship-winning campaigns with contributions to sail design, class development, and leadership in the sport. Their partnership reflects the modern face of competitive sailing: innovative, collaborative, and dedicated to growing the sport at every level.Cate Muller-Terhune is an accomplished sailor and businesswoman in her own right. She began her marketing career in the sailing industry, and later went on to handle marketing and business development of her family’s architecture firm. She has spent the last four years as President of the firm, aiding and overseeing tremendous growth. In her sailing life, Cate serves in several leadership positions with the J/70 Class, Storm Trysail Club, and as a founding member of Spectrum Sailing.Allan Terhune Jr. has an extensive background in competitive and professional sailing, as well as sail development and design. A three-time World Champion and Pan-American Games Gold Medalist, he has led North Sails’ North American One-Design division since 2007, while earning 14 National and Continental titles of his own. A graduate of the US Merchant Marine Academy, Allan has also been recognized with US Sailing’s One Design Leadership Award and is a three-time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year finalist.“Melges has always been about more than boats. It’s about the people, competition, and community,” said Cate and Allan in a joint statement. “We are humbled that Harry has entrusted us with taking the next leap towards an amazing future. We are excited to carry on this incredible legacy and join an amazing team that is expanding opportunities for sailors everywhere to experience the joy and excellence that the Melges brand represents.”The Melges family expressed pride in passing the torch to such passionate stewards of the sport.“Our family has dedicated generations to building Melges into what it is today,” said Harry Melges III. “We know the Terhunes will honor that history while continuing to innovate and inspire the sailing world.”Melges Performance Sailboats will remain headquartered in Zenda, Wisconsin, with the same focus on high-quality design, customer service, and class support that has defined the brand since its inception. In addition, the Melges Watersports Center in Merritt Island, FL, will continue to operate as a hub for racing, education, and community building.Andy Burdick continues as President of Melges, and Harry Melges III will remain with the company in his new role as Board Member. The entire team at Melges is steadfast in its commitment to strengthening existing classes, supporting grassroots sailing, and continuing the legacy of Melges leading the global sailing community.“We are excited to join forces with Cate and Allan, whose vision and values align closely with our own. We’ve done some incredible work over my 40 years at Melges,” said Burdick. “I see this as the beginning of a new chapter—one that will allow us to accelerate growth, strengthen our capabilities, and continue to deliver exceptional value to the sailing community.”As Melges Performance Sailboats enters this exciting new chapter, one thing remains unchanged: the spirit of excellence and camaraderie that has defined the brand since 1945.

