Ohio River Corridor's Bryce Custer to Present at AI Energy Conference 2

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, founder of Ohio River Corridor, LLC,

Custer Will Discuss AI Data Center and Power Generation Opportunities in West Virginia Along with Governor Morrisey’s 50/50 Energy Program

West Virginia stands at the forefront of the national AI and clean energy transformation” — Bryce Custer, founder of Ohio River Corridor, LLC,

PITTSBURTH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, founder of Ohio River Corridor, LLC, will deliver a special presentation on the dynamic intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and the rapidly evolving power generation landscape in the State of West Virginia. The event will showcase the massive opportunity for regional development as technology and energy infrastructure converge.

Custer will present an overview of Governor Patrick Morrisey's ambitious 50/50 Energy Program, aiming to expand West Virginia's energy generation capacity from today's 15-16 gigawatts to 50 gigawatts by the year 2050. This blueprint charts a bold path for energy independence and job creation, positioning West Virginia as a top-tier destination for mega-scale data center and AI projects reliant on robust, affordable energy supplies.

As part of his remarks, Custer will provide attendees with a simple overview of current and emerging power and AI projects within the state, including:

• The Monarch Compute Campus in Mason County, a next-generation hyperscale data center complex designed to deliver up to 2,000 megawatts of digital infrastructure capacity over 1,100 acres, aligned with West Virginia's push for low-carbon, high-availability power.

• Active and proposed AI-powered data center developments in Tucker County, where state regulatory approvals have paved the way for gas turbine-powered data centers to meet surging AI and cloud computing demands.

• Expansion in smaller, distributed "edge" data centers supporting West Virginia's growing high-tech sector and the adoption of advanced technologies in local industries, healthcare, and public service.

Investment in renewable and next-generation energy projects, including small modular reactors, hydrogen, solar, RNG, and integrated microgrid systems to facilitate both grid stability and local power production for data-intensive operations.

A key focus will be West Virginia's role as a leading natural gas producer, ranking fourth nationally in output. In 2023, the state produced more than 3.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, with most coming from highly productive Marcellus Shale wells. With over 4,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure and robust underground storage fields, West Virginia exports more natural gas than it consumes, supporting energy needs across the nation and maintaining essential reserves for reliability. These assets, combined with significant shale gas reserves exceeding 39 trillion cubic feet, make the state a prime location for power generation facilities and AI-powered industrial growth.

"West Virginia stands at the forefront of the national AI and clean energy transformation," Custer noted. "With Governor Morrisey's 50 by 50 vision, unrivaled natural gas resources, and a strong pipeline of power and technology projects, the state is primed to attract the world's leading operators and investors seeking unbeatable infrastructure, reliable power, and a pro-business climate."

For more information about Tom Gellrich’s presentation or the AI Energy Conference 2, please visit the conference website or contact the event organizers.

________________________________________

Event Details:

When: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe

Registration: https://appaaienergy.com/

About AI Energy 2

The AI Energy 2 Conference is a premier global forum for exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, clean energy, and advanced power systems. It brings together industry leaders, innovators, and policy shapers to collaborate on building a more reliable, sustainable, and efficient energy ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Joe Barone

President & Founder

Shale Directories

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.