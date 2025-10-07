Barilla Consulting to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Location in Frisco, Texas

Barilla Consulting is excited to announce grand opening event to feature solutions for displaced foster care children in the United States on November 12, 2025.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barilla Consulting is pleased to announce its official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new consulting firm location on November 12, 2025 at 1:00PM. The ceremony will be held at 7460 Warren Parkway, Frisco, TX 75034, Ste. 180. This will mark the official launch of this exciting new venture.At Barilla Consulting, we refuse to stay silent while children endure harsh treatment, abuse, and life-threatening neglect in their own homes. Every day, vulnerable youth are failed by a system that overlooks their suffering, delays intervention, and leaves them at risk of irreversible harm—or worse, death. This is unacceptable.We stand firm in our mission to dismantle the broken system that allows abuse to persist. Every child deserves safety, stability, and a future free from trauma. The time for action is now - Barilla Consulting will continue to push for immediate protections, advocate for systemic reform, and ensure that no child is abandoned to a dangerous environment. Every voice matters in this fight. Together, we must demand accountability, push for change, and prioritize the well-being of our most vulnerable.We are thrilled to share this milestone with the community and look forward to making a positive and lasting impact on our foster children who need us every step of the way throughout their journey called life. We invite everyone to come join us as we cut our red ribbon and partake in the provided lunch as well.

