Barilla Consulting to Attend Taste of the Texans Event Dec. 2025

Barilla Consulting is excited to support the Houston Texans Foundation at the Taste of the Texans event.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barilla Consulting is proud to attend the Taste of the Texans event on Dec. 1, 6:00 p.m. at NRG Stadium. Participation in the event supports the Houston Texans Foundation, which helps expand opportunities in youth football, education, basic needs and health – creating lasting change across Houston.The event will feature Houston Texans Rookies, Legends, TORO, Texans Cheerleaders and fans. Barilla Consulting is excited to support the Houston Texans Foundation and attend this event celebrating local restaurants and the community.Attendees will be invited to taste samplings from Houston’s top restaurants and bid on one-of-a-kind auction items. VIP sponsors will be invited to a private pre-event experience with a Texans celebrity and chef.Barilla Consulting is a leading consulting firm in psychiatric healthcare management and real estate, transforming distressed properties into premier foster care facilities. We stand firm in our mission to dismantle the broken system that allows abuse to persist. For more information visit barillaconsulting.com.

