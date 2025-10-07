Crosby Brownlie Grows in Syracuse, Adding Local Jobs and Full-Service Mechanical Capabilities

Crosby Brownlie

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosby Brownlie Inc. , a family-owned mechanical contractor headquartered in Rochester with more than forty years of experience, has opened a Syracuse office to support continued growth in the region. The new location underscores the company’s focus on dependable mechanical services in Syracuse and throughout Central New York.Established in 1979, Crosby Brownlie delivers HVAC, plumbing, process piping, refrigeration, and fabrication services. The firm is recognized for strong client partnerships, careful craftsmanship, and practical solutions to complex projects across education, healthcare, manufacturing, and commercial markets.The company’s Syracuse expansion started in 2019 with project work in the area, followed by a lease commitment in March 2020 that set a long-term foundation. Since then, the Syracuse operation has steadily scaled and now employs more than fifty local tradespeople and office staff who deliver a full slate of mechanical services in Syracuse.Crosby Brownlie’s Central New York portfolio includes Cornell Plant Science Plumbing, Cornell Olin Hall HVAC, the Onondaga County Aquarium, Syracuse University’s Link Hall, and the Onondaga Steam School. These projects highlight the team’s capacity to manage large, multifaceted assignments while maintaining consistent quality and service.With the Syracuse office, the company can respond faster to customer needs, coordinate closely with project teams, and strengthen ties with local organizations. The move supports clients who rely on timely mechanical services in Syracuse and across neighboring communities.As the regional footprint grows, Crosby Brownlie continues to rely on the approach that has guided the business for more than four decades. The company remains committed to careful planning, clear communication, and reliable execution from preconstruction through closeout.Crosby Brownlie’s leadership views the Syracuse office as a step that broadens service capabilities and creates new opportunities for collaboration with area partners. The added capacity also helps the company support ongoing developments in education, health, manufacturing, and commercial facilities across Central New York.The firm’s team in Syracuse is equipped to deliver the same comprehensive expertise that clients expect in Rochester and beyond, including HVAC system installations, plumbing and piping solutions, refrigeration services, and custom fabrication. This local presence improves scheduling flexibility and supports quicker field coordination, which can make a measurable difference on complex jobs.By investing in skilled tradespeople and project support staff, Crosby Brownlie aims to provide a dependable, long-term resource for owners, construction managers, and design partners in the region. The company’s record of work at Cornell University, Syracuse University, county facilities, and specialized educational sites underscores its ability to adapt to the needs of both new construction and renovation projects.Crosby Brownlie’s emphasis on safety, documentation, and quality control remains central to its operations in Syracuse. The company brings established procedures to every job site, with an approach shaped by decades of experience and a focus on predictable results.Looking ahead, the Syracuse office is positioned to help clients plan and deliver projects that require integrated mechanical systems and responsive service. The company’s family-owned structure and long-standing values support a culture of accountability and attention to detail.Crosby Brownlie will continue to expand relationships with educational institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and commercial property owners across Central New York. The team’s aim is to deliver reliable outcomes that support building performance, occupant comfort, and long-term value.With a growing workforce in Syracuse and a comprehensive range of services, Crosby Brownlie is prepared to meet the mechanical contracting needs of customers across the region while maintaining the standards that have defined the company since 1979 About Crosby BrownlieCrosby Brownlie, Inc. is a family-owned mechanical contractor based in Rochester, N.Y. The company specializes in HVAC, plumbing, process piping, refrigeration, metal fabrication, building controls, and design-build services. Since 1979, Crosby Brownlie has been known for integrity, craftsmanship, and long-term results.

