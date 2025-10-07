YY Group Inks Landmark Deal with Leading Hong Kong Hotel Group

HKD 35 Million Manpower Solutions Contract Significantly Broadens YY Circle HK’s Hospitality Industry Footprint

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group” or the “Company”), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that its subsidiary, YY Circle HK, has entered into a manpower support cooperation agreement with a premier Hong Kong hotel group. Covering nine of the hotel group’s largest properties under a contract exceeding HKD 35 million, this partnership significantly expands YY Circle HK's hospitality portfolio and advances YY Group's regional growth strategy.This partnership builds on the momentum of the Company’s recent agreements with Hyatt and Sheraton in the Thailand market, highlighting the trust leading international hospitality brands place in the Company's advanced technology and flexible, scalable labor solutions. After just two years of operation in Hong Kong, YY Circle HK now provides manpower support services to over 30 hotels and catering groups in the region, reflecting an impressive pace of growth. Under this agreement, YY Circle HK expects to fulfill more than 50,000 worker engagements annually across the hotel group’s front desk, housekeeping, dining, concierge, and recreation departments, showcasing the depth and diversity of the Company’s trained regional labor pool.“We’re excited to deliver impactful labor solutions, at scale, for a new top-tier partner in Hong Kong’s thriving hospitality industry,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of YY Group Holding Limited. "By strengthening our presence in Hong Kong, we’re not only unlocking new growth potential locally, but also paving the way for more high-impact partnerships globally. We see this as a catalyst in advancing our broader strategy to scale intelligently and sustainably while creating value for all stakeholders.”Anthony Ip, Co-founder and Country Director of YY Circle HK, added, "Securing this premier hotel client is a testament to YY Circle HK’s local expertise as well as YY Group's peerless resources. Powered by the Group’s advanced platform technology and deep labor pool, YY Circle HK is uniquely positioned to solve pain points for the region’s largest hotels, enhancing operational efficiency, lowering staffing costs and easing workforce shortages. We look forward to empowering our local partners and accelerating growth across the Hong Kong market."Hong Kong’s casual labor market, valued at approximately US$16 billion, is rapidly transitioning toward a “manpower outsourcing” model, presenting significant growth opportunities for YY Group as a global leading on-demand staffing provider. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s hospitality industry is facing myriad manpower challenges, such as flexible staffing needs and rising costs. As demand for innovative staffing solutions grows, YY Group’s tailored, scalable solutions are poised to meet the needs of Hong Kong’s dynamic economy, capturing the market’s immense potential.About YY Holdings LimitedYY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market in Hong Kong, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.Investor ContactPhua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial OfficerYY Groupenquiries@yygroupholding.comMark Niu, Chief Strategy Officer,YY Groupmark.niu@yygroupholding.com

