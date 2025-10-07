Motorcycle ADAS Industry Growth : USD 1.86 Billion (2025) to USD 3.34 Billion (2035)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Motorcycle ADAS Market ," The motorcycle adas market was valued at $1.86 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $3.34 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2035.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The increase in vehicle production and surge in demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced ADAS application in Asia-Pacific drives the growth of motorcycle ADAS market in the region.The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7524 There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the motorcycle ADAS market, such as increase in demand from customers for technologically advanced motorbikes, surge in number of road accidents, and rise in demand for advanced motorcycles. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector has witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry, which in turn, is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in vehicle sales, which is expected to boost the motorcycle ADAS market.The Motorcycle ADAS market is segmented basis of propulsion, component, system, sales channel, price range, and region. By propulsion, it is divided into gasoline, and electric. By component, it is segmented into ECU, Sensors, gear assistors and others. By system, it is divided into ABS, ACC, TCS, and others. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and Aftermarket. By price range, the market is divided into Low, Medium, and High. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The ABS segment serves as the top investment pocket for investors to capitalize in the near future and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment in the global market, owing to increase in demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced ADAS and safety features in developing countries.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7524 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 impact on the motorcycle ADAS market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of essential raw material items for most of 2020, and few months in 2021.This led to sudden decline in availability of important raw materials for vehicle components.As a result of interrupted supply chains and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation production and sales suffered severely, which, in turn, negatively impacted the market for motorcycle ADAS market in 2020.To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, governments across the globe implemented strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory.Consequently, several organizations began work from home programs as precautionary measure.This led to a sudden decline in global demand for traveling, which has affected the motorcycle ADAS marketHowever, vaccination drive enabled lowering of barriers to economic activity, as well as domestic and international travel.As the restrictions lifted, travel recovered quickly leading to increase in vehicle commutation which expected to boost the motorcycle ADAS market𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By propulsion, the Electric segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By component, the sensors segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS marketBy system, the ABS segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS marketBy Sales Channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS marketBy price range, the medium segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/motorcycle-adas-advanced-driver-assistance-system-market/purchase-options The key players that operate in this motorcycle ADAS market are Brakes India Private Limited, BMW, BWI Group, Continental AG, D. The key players that operate in this motorcycle ADAS market are Brakes India Private Limited, BMW, BWI Group, Continental AG, D. Gubellini and C. Sas., Ducati Motor Holding S.P.A, Garmin Ltd., Hasqvarna Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., KTM AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, TVS motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Valeo, YAMAHA Motor Co., ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others. 

