YOURNEWDOOR.COM ACQUIRES DALLAS DOOR DESIGNS IN MAJOR GROWTH MOVE

Pictured left to right: Billy Cline, CEO of YourNewDoor.com, Patrick Antognelli, Founder of Dallas Door Designs, Sergio Antongelli, Sales Manager of Dallas Door Designs

Acquisition deepens presence in Dallas-Fort Worth and Solidifies Market Leadership

This isn’t just about getting bigger; it’s about making sure we’re the best door company right here in Dallas...” — Billy Cline, CEO of YourNewDoor.com

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YourNewDoor.com , one of the fastest-growing door-focused home improvement companies in the United States, today announced the successful acquisition of Dallas Door Designs , a highly-respected local specialist in custom iron and wood entry doors serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.The acquisition marks a pivotal step in YourNewDoor.com’s continued expansion and commitment to delivering the highest quality custom door solutions. By integrating Dallas Door Designs’ signature craftsmanship in premium iron and wood doors, YourNewDoor.com immediately enhances its custom product offerings and reinforces its mission to deliver personalized, high-quality entryway solutions for homeowners across the region.“Honestly, this deal just feels right. We're welcoming a great group of folks from Dallas Door Designs, and they’re bringing some amazing craftsmanship in iron and wood doors so we can expand our offerings,” said Billy Cline, CEO of YourNewDoor.com. “This isn’t just about getting bigger; it’s about making sure we’re the best door company right here in Dallas, and it means we get to keep adding jobs and growing with the community.”Seven experienced team members from Dallas Door Designs will officially join the YourNewDoor.com team. The company has committed to fulfilling all existing Dallas Door Designs customer orders, ensuring a smooth transition with no disruption to service or project timelines. All future customer communications, installations, and support will now be handled directly through YourNewDoor.com’s expanded operational team.Patrick Antognelli, Founder of Dallas Door Designs, shared: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built, a company known for its unique craftsmanship and customer trust. Partnering with YourNewDoor.com ensures our customers continue to receive the highest level of personalized service, which is always our number one priority.. It’s truly a win for both our team and our clients.”As part of the integration, the Dallas Door Designs brand will be retired, with all operations transitioning immediately under the YourNewDoor.com name. The company is also planning to expand into a larger facility in the near future to accommodate expected growth and increased production capacity.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About YourNewDoor.comYourNewDoor.com is a Texas-based door replacement and repair company committed to redefining the homeowner experience through expert craftsmanship, responsive service, and dependable results. Known for its in-house installation teams and top-rated customer satisfaction, YourNewDoor.com specializes in premium entry doors, patio doors, and interior solutions designed to elevate curb appeal, comfort, and home value. With a focus on transparency, speed, and quality, YourNewDoor.com blends local service with modern technology to make home upgrades easier and more reliable than ever.For more information, visit www.YourNewDoor.com

