Carpet Market is Expected to Reach USD 87.32 Billion by 2033 | At CAGR 3.3%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:The carpet market encompasses a wide range of flooring products made from various materials, including wool, nylon, polyester, and natural fibers. Carpets are used in residential, commercial, and industrial settings, providing comfort, aesthetic appeal, and insulation. The market is influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, design trends, and advancements in manufacturing technologies.The global carpet market size reached USD 65.01 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 87.32 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2025-2033. North America currently dominates the market, holding a market share of over 42.2% in 2024. Significant technological advancements, rising environmental concerns, burgeoning real estate and construction projects, and the surge of online retail are major factors boosting the carpet market share.𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗥𝗟: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carpet-market/requestsample 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵: The global carpet market is projected to grow steadily, driven by increasing demand for flooring solutions in both residential and commercial sectors.𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁𝘀: Includes broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, area rugs, and custom carpets, catering to different consumer needs.𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬: Common materials include wool, nylon, polyester, and eco-friendly options like jute and sisal.𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥: Used in homes for living rooms, bedrooms, and hallways, focusing on comfort and aesthetics.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥: Widely used in offices, hotels, and retail spaces, where durability and design are crucial.𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Growing consumer awareness regarding environmental impact is driving demand for sustainable and eco-friendly carpet options.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The carpet market is seeing a rise in innovative designs, colors, and patterns, influenced by interior design trends and consumer preferences for unique aesthetics.𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovations in manufacturing processes, such as digital printing and improved fiber technology, are enhancing the quality and durability of carpets.𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬: Increased awareness of indoor air quality is prompting demand for carpets with low VOC emissions and antimicrobial properties, contributing to healthier living environments.𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The rise of online shopping is transforming the carpet market, with consumers increasingly purchasing carpets through e-commerce platforms, leading to a shift in traditional retail strategies.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: The carpet market is expanding globally, with significant growth observed in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes.𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗕𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹:• Nylon• Olefin• Polyester• OthersNylon account for the majority of shares due to its durability, flexibility, and wide application in various industries, including fashion and automotive.𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁:• Economy• LuxuryEconomy dominates the market as it appeals to a broader consumer base looking for affordability without compromising basic quality.𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗕𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Specialty Stores• Online StoresSpecialty stores represents the majority of shares as they offer expert knowledge, personalized service, and curated product selections that attract dedicated customers.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:• Residential• CommercialThe residential sector holds the majority of shares due to the high demand for home improvement and personal comfort products.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao Indonesiao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Italyo Spaino Russiao Others• Latin Americao Brazilo Mexicoo Others• Middle East and AfricaNorth America holds the leading position owing to a large market for carpet driven by its strong economy, high disposable incomes, and a well-established infrastructure for retail and e-commerce.𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4196&flag=C 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.• Beaulieu International Group• Brumark (Exploring, Inc.)• Dorsett Industries, Inc.• Interface, Inc.• Lowe's Companies, Inc.• Mannington Mills, Inc.• Milliken & Company• Mohawk Industries, Inc.• Oriental Weavers• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)• Tai Ping Carpets International Limited• Tarkett• Victoria PLC

