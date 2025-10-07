Usetech Returns to GITEX GLOBAL 2025 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Usetech, a leading provider of advanced digital solutions, will participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2025 for the third consecutive time, highlighting its latest innovations designed to drive digital transformation across industries. The event, one of the Middle East’s largest technology gatherings, will take place from October 13–17, 2025 in the UAE, bringing together global technology leaders, startups, and innovators.At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Usetech will present a portfolio of solutions aimed at accelerating digital transformation in manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, finance, and other sectors. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with Usetech’s team and solution architects, explore products at interactive demo stands, discuss implementation strategies, arrange pilot programs, and receive tailored recommendations for their business needs.Key solutions to be showcased include:Octopus — a universal AI platform for transparent management and optimization of IT resources across private data centers and cloud environments.USEBUS AI-Code — a next-generation integration management platform ensuring secure, continuous data delivery between IT systems.USETWIN — an intelligent platform for quantitative analysis and risk management of complex production systems across core and auxiliary business processes.USECORE — an AI-powered geologist’s assistant automating the core sample recognition process.Teal HR — an analytics-driven employee motivation and engagement platform featuring adaptive incentive mechanisms.Specialized vibration monitoring and analytics solutions for oil and gas exploration, leveraging microseismic data.Usetech’s third appearance at GITEX reflects its long-term strategy to strengthen its global technology presence, expand into the Middle Eastern market, and signal its readiness for international partnerships and large-scale deployments.To schedule a meeting with Usetech at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, please contact: contact@ usetech.com About Usetech:Usetech is an international IT company developing effective solutions based on the following advanced technologies: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Business Intelligence, Big Data, IoT, Digital Twins, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics and Forecasting, DWH, Data Lake.Being on the market for 19 years (since 2006) the company works with the following industries: Manufacturing, Mining, Oil & Gas, Energy, Agriculture, Metallurgy, Retail, Fintech & Banking, Government and Culture.Best Business AI Solutions Company 2025 — MENA (UAE Business Awards by MEA Markets)Simulation of Hydrocarbon Accumulation Search has been shortlisted in the UPSTREAM PROJECT OF THE YEAR category at this year’s Oil and Gas Middle East Awards, 2025THE BEST USE OF AI IN OPERATIONS category at this year’s Oil and Gas Middle East Awards, Laureate, 2025Best Use of Technology in Hydrocarbon Exploration — UAE, The Business Pinnacle Awards 20252024 UAE Business Awards (Winner) by MEA MarketsTechBehemots Awards 2024Arabian Best of Best Awards by Golden Tree (Best Technology Driven Company in the UAE 2024)Our site: usetech.comContact us: contact@usetech.comFor media: j.voloshchenko@usetech.ae

