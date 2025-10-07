Hillcrest RTM by Star Ready To Move Homes Offers Four-Bedroom Open-Concept Design

Star’s 1660 sq. ft. Hillcrest RTM home brings flexible and functional living to homebuyers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The housing market continues to challenge Canadian homebuyers with rising construction costs and extended build timelines. Star Ready To Move Homes, a leading provider of custom Ready-to-Move homes across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, addresses these concerns through their Hillcrest model, a 1660-square-foot Ready-to-Move (RTM) home featuring four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and open-concept design.

Ready-to-Move homes represent a growing segment of the Canadian housing market, offering homebuyers predictable costs and shortened construction timelines. The Hillcrest model exemplifies this approach with its modern family-oriented layout and controlled manufacturing process.

Key Features and Specifications

The Hillcrest model provides:

• 1660 square feet of living space

• Four bedrooms accommodating family needs

• 2.5 bathrooms with modern fixtures

• Open-concept design connecting living areas

• Versatile layout suitable for cottage or family home use

"The Hillcrest represents our commitment to delivering quality RTM homes that meet today's family requirements," said Mr. Jeff Meseman, Spokesperson for Star Ready To Move Homes. "With four bedrooms and thoughtful open-concept design, we provide homebuyers with functional space that adapts to their lifestyle."

Customer Experience and Quality Standards

Star Ready To Move Homes maintains quality control through facility-based construction, ensuring consistent standards across all builds. Customer testimonials reflect satisfaction with both product quality and service delivery.

"RTM Home. STAR did a wonderful job in our semi finished homestead. The craftsmanship is top of the line. Been a year since STAR delivered our home and although we are still working on it, STAR is still assisting us on trades people and giving us suggestions. There responsibilities are done but yet they are so accommodating. Everybody at STAR are professionals. Would recommend them highly. There list of trades people are also highly recommended ( interlaken Forms, Elite Plumbing, Martin Electric, Friesen Drillers and Daryl's Eavesthrouh). Thank you all for a wonderful job. 😀" - Eranio B.

Leland H. shared his building experience: "If you're looking to build a custom home, or copy one of their existing plans, this is the place to go. Star homes made the process very easy, they maintained contact throughout the entire process of building. My interaction was very pleasurable and a easy experience building my first home thanks to them! I would definitely recommend them and use them again in the future!"

Star Ready To Move Homes provides services to clients across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with delivery capabilities extending throughout Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The company serves residents in Regina, Saskatoon, and communities across both provinces through their established transport network.

Karen L. described her cottage building experience: "Had a wonderful experience with Star as they built a cottage for our family. Sean was very patient with my many requests for revisions and Shay went above and beyond to ensure every last detail was built to last."

The company offers seasonal promotions on ready-to-move homes, built-on-site homes, cottages, garages, and sheds. These limited time offers provide additional value for homebuyers considering RTM options. Feature homes of the month showcase various models including stock homes and cottage shells.

Mr. Meseman noted the company's approach: "We understand that choosing a home represents a significant investment. Our process provides homebuyers with predictable costs, quality control, and energy-efficient construction through our controlled facility environment."

Star Ready To Move Homes operates with three decades of experience in the RTM sector, building on a foundation established in 1952 as Star Building Materials. The company transitioned into ready-to-move home construction thirty years ago, recognizing market demand for quality and affordability across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The company maintains its original mandate of providing value and service to customers, whether purchasing home packages, building custom homes, or adding functional structures like garages, decks, or sheds.

To get started or speak with a home consultant, contact Star Ready To Move Homes at +1 204 669-9200 or visit www.starreadytomovehomes.com.

About Star Ready to Move Homes

Star Ready To Move Homes is a leading provider of high-quality, affordable ready-to-move homes, cottages, garages, and sheds in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. With a legacy spanning 30 years, Star has earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, personalised service, and customer satisfaction. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation and value has made it the preferred choice for homeowners across Western Canada.

Contact Details:

1066 Springfield Road

Winnipeg, MB R2G 3T3

Canada

https://maps.app.goo.gl/GKVbnD3DHiLMqQ2m7

• Star Building Materials was founded in 1952, initially focusing on sourcing high-quality lumber products for customers in Manitoba.

• The company expanded its services over the years, venturing into the ready-to-move homes market approximately 30 years ago.

• Star Ready To Move Homes offers a wide range of RTM homes, cottages, garages, and sheds, catering to the diverse needs of homeowners in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

• The company's in-house design and drafting team provides customization options, allowing clients to modify existing plans or create entirely new designs.

• Star Ready To Move Homes is committed to sustainability and energy efficiency, incorporating eco-friendly features and materials into its home designs.

