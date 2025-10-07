Textile Enzyme Market Size, Share, Business Growth and Upcoming Trends Forecast by 2030

Textile Enzyme Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The surge in textile production and the numerous advantages offered by textile enzymes are driving the growth of the global textile enzyme market . According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $672.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The study provides a detailed analysis of leading investment pockets, top winning strategies, market dynamics, size estimates, competitive landscape, and emerging trends.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14371 Market DynamicsThe increasing adoption of textile enzymes for applications such as bio-polishing and fabric designing is propelling market growth globally. Enzymes enable eco-friendly and energy-efficient textile processing, reducing chemical usage and enhancing fabric quality. However, the high cost of textile enzymes remains a key challenge limiting their widespread adoption. Nonetheless, the expanding use of enzymes in advanced fabric treatment and the growing preference for sustainable textile manufacturing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.Segment InsightsBy Type:The cellulase segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, contributing nearly one-third of global revenue. Meanwhile, the amylase segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.By Application:The bio-polishing segment dominated the market in 2020, representing more than one-fourth of the global share. The desizing segment, however, is forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.Regional Analysis:The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the global textile enzyme market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market revenue. The region is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% through 2030, driven by expanding textile production hubs and the growing adoption of sustainable processing techniques. Other key regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:-Prominent companies operating in the global textile enzyme market include:- BASF SE- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company- Genotek Biochem- Koninklijke DSM N.V.- Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.- AB Enzymes- Tex Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.- Lumis- Maps Enzymes Ltd.- Novozymes A/SThese players are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence and expand their global footprint.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textile-enzyme-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

