North America Rolled Vinyl Decking Market Analysis Current Landscape and Future Outlook

North America Rolled Vinyl Decking Market Analysis

Growth in homeownership and new residential construction across North America is expected to unlock new opportunities for market players.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid growth in commercial real estate, increasing renovation projects, and rising demand for durable and aesthetically superior vinyl-based products are key factors driving the growth of the North America rolled vinyl decking market According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of market dynamics, segment performance, value chain, investment opportunities, regional landscape, and the competitive scenario.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14223 Market Drivers and Opportunities:- Growth in Commercial Real Estate: The expansion of office buildings, hospitality spaces, and mixed-use developments is fueling demand for vinyl decking materials.- Rise in Renovation Projects: Increasing refurbishment of residential and commercial properties is driving product adoption due to vinyl’s superior durability and low maintenance.- High-Performance Properties: Vinyl decking’s resistance to moisture, UV radiation, and temperature fluctuations makes it a preferred alternative to traditional materials.- Emerging Opportunities: Growth in homeownership and new residential construction across North America is expected to unlock new opportunities for market players.However, stringent environmental regulations concerning vinyl-based compounds act as a restraint to market growth.Market SegmentationBy Application:- Roof Decks: accounted for the largest share in 2020 (over one-fourth of total market) and is expected to maintain dominance.- Floating Deck Systems: projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021–2030.By End Use:- Residential Segment: led the market with more than half of total share in 2020.- Industrial Segment: anticipated to record the highest growth at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.By Country:- United States: contributed nearly two-thirds of total revenue in 2020 and will maintain its lead through 2030.- Mexico: expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021–2030.Key Market Players:-- Armor Decking, Bradbury Co., Inc., Duradek, Global Decking Systems, Dec-Tec, DekSmart, Tufdek, Weatherdek, and Intellideck.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-rolled-vinyl-decking-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

