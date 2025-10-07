Rishikul Yogshala Announces 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in India

Rishikul Yogshala Logo Rishikul Yogshala Students Students at Rishikul Yogshala

VARKALA, KERALA, INDIA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rishikul Yogshala announces its 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in India, a comprehensive program designed for anyone looking to deepen their yoga practice or become a certified yoga teacher. The course offers structured training in yoga postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and teaching methods. Set in the calm and scenic surroundings, students can focus fully on learning, self-development, and building confidence as future yoga instructors. With experienced teachers and small batch sizes, participants receive personalized guidance to enhance both their personal practice and teaching skills. This program also provides an internationally recognized certification, enabling graduates to teach yoga anywhere in the world.

Program Details:

Duration: 24 days

Certification: Yoga Alliance USA

Styles of Yoga: Hatha, Vinyasa, Yin, and Ashtanga

Class Size: Small batches for individual attention

Accommodation: Comfortable rooms

Meals: Healthy vegetarian meals provided

What You Will Learn:

Yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation

Teaching methods and classroom practice

Anatomy and physiology basics for yoga

Yoga philosophy and lifestyle

Hands-on teaching experience

Why Choose Rishikul Yogshala:

Experienced Teachers: Learn from qualified and friendly instructors

Peaceful Location: Peaceful natural surroundings help students focus and relax

Global Certification: Post completion you can teach yoga anywhere in the world

Complete Learning: Covers both practical and theoretical aspects of yoga

Our 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in India is designed to help students grow in both practice and teaching, "says Gangesha Chaitanya, Director at Rishikul Yogshala. Calm environment makes it easy to learn and enjoy the course.

Rishikul Yogshala, established in India, is a Yoga Alliance–certified school offering courses for students worldwide. The school focuses on teaching authentic yoga in a simple, practical way. Students graduate ready to teach yoga globally.

