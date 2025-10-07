See the future of touring with Emm Bee Motorhomes at the NEC’s Motorhome and Caravan Show 2025

Emm Bee Motorhomes will present leading brands such as Adria, Bailey, and Auto-Trail at the UK’s largest motorhome event at the NEC Birmingham.

MANCHESTER, BURY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emm Bee Motorhomes , one of the UK’s most respected names in the motorhome industry, is delighted to announce its attendance at the Motorhome and Caravan Show 2025, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from 14th to 19th October 2025.Organised by NCC Events Ltd, this flagship event is the UK’s biggest leisure vehicle showcase, attracting thousands of touring enthusiasts each year. Spanning eleven halls (Halls 6–12 and 17–20), the show features the very latest 2026 motorhome, campervan, caravan, and trailer tent models from leading UK and European manufacturers — all under one roof.Showcasing the Future of Motorhome TravelEmm Bee Motorhomes will proudly exhibit a wide selection of vehicles from its premium brands, including Adria, Auto-Trail, Bailey, and Burstner. Visitors will have the opportunity to step inside the newest models, explore different layouts and interior designs, and discover the cutting-edge technology that will define the 2026 touring season.The knowledgeable Emm Bee team will be on hand throughout the show to provide expert guidance and practical advice. With over 30 years of experience, Emm Bee has built its reputation on exceptional customer service, industry expertise, and honest, friendly support — whether helping newcomers choose their first vehicle or assisting long-time owners in upgrading to their next adventure.Phillip Barker, Owner of Emm Bee Motorhomes, commented:“The Motorhome and Caravan Show is always a highlight in our calendar. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet customers face-to-face, showcase the very latest motorhomes, and share our passion for life on the road. The 2026 models bring even more comfort, innovation, and choice — and we’re really excited to help visitors find their perfect fit this year at the NEC.”More Than Just a Vehicle ShowcaseThe Motorhome and Caravan Show 2025 offers much more than a vehicle exhibition. It’s a celebration of the entire touring lifestyle, featuring live experiences, expert demonstrations, and interactive sessions for all levels of experience.Visitors can take part in free motorhome driving and caravan towing lessons, enjoy travel talks and celebrity interviews, and explore the latest accessories, services, and destinations for their next adventure. This year’s celebrity guests include comedian and presenter Susan Calman on Thursday 16th October and adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle on Friday 17th October.The event also provides visitors the chance to book their 2026 holidays and touring pitches directly with campsites and tour companies from across the UK and Europe. For those looking to enhance their setup, there’s a vast selection of awnings, solar systems, security solutions, and leisure gadgets from leading accessory brands such as Isabella, Outwell, Quest, Camptech, Dorema, and more — many with exclusive show offers available.Plan Your VisitTickets for the Motorhome and Caravan Show 2025 are now available. Early bird tickets are priced at just £14.00 when purchased before 23:59 on 13th October 2025, rising to £18.00 after that date. A £1.25 transaction fee applies to all online bookings. Parking is included, and children under 16 go free when accompanied by a paying adult.Dates: 14th – 19th October 2025Venue: NEC Birmingham, Halls 6–12 & 17–20Tickets: £14.00 (Early Bird) | £18.00 after 13/10/2025Website: www.mcshow.co.uk About Emm Bee MotorhomesFounded over three decades ago, Emm Bee Motorhomes is a family-run business based in Bury, Greater Manchester, specialising in the sale and servicing of new and used motorhomes from leading European brands including Adria, Auto-Trail, Bailey, and Burstner.Renowned for its personal service and commitment to customer satisfaction, Emm Bee offers expert advice, flexible finance options, a fully equipped service centre, and a friendly team dedicated to helping customers make the most of their motorhome lifestyle.For more information about Emm Bee Motorhomes and its attendance at the Motorhome and Caravan Show 2025, visit: https://www.emm-bee.co.uk/news/see-our-brands-at-the-uks-biggest-motorhome- campervan-show-2025/

