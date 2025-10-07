Sodium Chlorite Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

Sodium Chlorite Market, by Application

The disinfectant segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An increase in the use of sodium chlorite as a disinfectant and bleaching agent, coupled with growing demand from textile and paper industries, is propelling the growth of the global sodium chlorite market . According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global market for sodium chlorite was valued at $236.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $376.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:The growing utilization of sodium chlorite in water treatment, textile processing, and paper bleaching has significantly boosted market growth. Its strong disinfectant properties have also driven demand across sanitation and hygiene applications. However, environmental and health concerns associated with sodium chlorite use are likely to restrain market expansion. Conversely, the expanding textile industry, particularly in developing economies, presents lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Segment Overview:- By Application: The disinfectant segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2030. The bleaching agent segment, however, is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.- By End-Use: The water treatment segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to over half of the total share, while the textile segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2030.

Regional Insights:The Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, held the largest market share in 2020 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global revenue and is expected to continue its dominance with the highest CAGR of 5.3% through 2030. Rapid industrialization, growing textile production, and increasing investments in water treatment infrastructure are driving regional growth.

Key Market Players:Carlit Holdings Co. Ltd., BioE, Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Osaka Soda Co. Ltd., Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd., Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd., Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Chemzest, and Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

